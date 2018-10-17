‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Possibly Reveals First Look At Kent Farm

Stephen Amell has shared a scenic shot of farmland which, because it was taken during the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover and because of an earlier image shared by Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist, has fans speculating that it may be a first look at the Kent family farm, where Superman was raised.

Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself alongside Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, who will play Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane in the upcoming event.

Given the background of that image, it seems likely that the two images were taken on the same stretch of farmland, which lends credence to the immediate reaction that this could be our first glimpse of Smallville, Kansas.

While the plot of “Elseworlds” remains a bit of a mystery — and arguably gets more confusing by the day — we do know that it will see Supergirl, The Flash (Grant Gustin), and Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) crossing paths with a wide array of DC Comics characters.

In addition to Superman and Lois, the event will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) as well as appearances from Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell).

“The crossover is fucking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

“It’s awesome,” Hoechlin said of Lois being involved with the crossover earlier this year. “It’s really exciting to have a lot of these new characters popping into this one. The crossover has always been a huge event, but it seems like there’s a lot of new characters coming into it for the first time this time, so it should be a lot of fun.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.