Stephen Amell Teases Exhausting Arrow Episode, Offers to Binge Watch Last Two Seasons With Fan

With Arrow in production on its eighth and final season, series star Stephen Amell has been quite active on social media as he keeps fans up to date on how things are going as they film the final ten episodes of the long-running The CW series. Amell’s updates frequently include expressions of gratitude for various cast and crew as well as insight on how the process of the end is going for him. In his latest update, however, Amell added a little twist: an offer to binge watch Seasons 6 and 7 with a fan.

On Friday, Amell took to Twitter to share with fans that Episode 804 was a “doozy” that he described as exhausting. The Oliver Queen actor didn’t reveal anything that would explain what was so exhausting, though showrunner Beth Schwartz did reveal the episode’s title to be “Present Tense”, but when a fan commented that they had stopped watching Arrow two seasons ago, Amell found a second wind to make a wild offer: he asked the fan to DM their address and he’d come binge with him in September.

Episode 804 is a doozy. I’m exhausted. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 23, 2019

That’s a pretty awesome offer. Watch Arrow with the Green Arrow? That’s a fan dream come true. That said, it’s not clear exactly how serious the offer is or how logistically possible, but if it does happen, we hope to see it document on social media. But, even if binge watching Arrow with Amell isn’t in the cards for every fan, it still might be useful for fans to refresh their memories of the events of Seasons 6 and 7. Amell has previously described the final season as playing the show’s “greatest hits”, with various episodes serving as odes to various seasons.

Generally-speaking, Arrow has a lot of ground to cover in its final season. Not only is the series wrapping up, but “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is happening as well and fans already know that it has major implications for Arrow. Fans already know that Oliver Queen will die as part of “Crisis” and, per executive producer Marc Guggenheim, the show will end up taking on most of the consequences of the epic crossover event.

“I’m tempted to say actually Arrow, and I may be a little bit biased in giving that answer but I would say if we’re able to do what we have planned, it’s pretty big consequences that come out of ‘Crisis’ for Arrow,” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con when asked about what series would see the biggest consequences.

“I know, it’s big things right before we end the show,” he continued. “It was interesting, you know, because of the nature of ‘Crisis’ and the nature of the ten episode order for Arrow the two projects really became linked to the extent where the build up to ‘Crisis’ really takes place in Arrow and then ‘Crisis’ has to impact the final two episodes of Arrow. It’s all connected, and I think it’s going to be connected in a way that’s satisfying to people. That’s the trick. That’s the hardest part.”

Arrow returns for its eighth and final season on Tuesday, October 15th at 9/8con The CW. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” comes to the Arrowverse this December.