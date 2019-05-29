Arrow’s Stephen Amell Would Play A DC Character Again Under One Condition

Stephen Amell knows plenty about the Green Arrow, but the actor is ready to hang up the bow at last. After bringing the DC superhero to life on TV in Arrow, the actor will part ways with Oliver Queen after season eight wraps. Fans would love for the actor to stick around, of course, but it turns out Amell is only interested in revisiting DC under a specific set of circumstances.

When it comes to a redo, the actor says he would only rejoin the DC Universe if he could play a villain, and he may have one in mind already.

Recently, the star of Arrow showed up at MCM London, and it was there the actor opened up about his next steps after Arrow. Season eight still stands in the way of Amell moving on to his next gig, but the actor did address whether he’d be interested in returning to the universe.

As it turns out, Amell is only in if he can play a villain this time around.

“I’d like to play a villain. If I’m going to play a DC character again, it has to be a villain,” the actor said before adding, “I like villains.”

When asked who is favorite DC villain is, Amell was quick to share his top pick.

“General Zod. I watched Superman II with my kid the other day, and it was the best.”

If Amell were going to pick up Zod as a new role, it would make a huge change of pace for the actor. Sure, the character is part of the DC Universe, but Zod has way more of a beef with Superman than anyone like the Green Arrow. The iconic villain is always hellbent on either taking down Superman or taking over the Earth, so you can see why Amell would be interested. After all, they say villains have more fun, and it is clear the actor has had his fill of superhero antics after watching over Star City all of these years.

Arrow will end with its eighth season in March and will lead into the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover with the other DC shows on The CW.