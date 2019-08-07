Arrow Star Stephen Amell Hasn’t Thought About Directing Another Arrowverse Show

Arrow is whizzing towards a conclusion as Season 8 is set to begin airing later this fall. The founding members of the Arrowverse have been in almost every comic book scenario you could imagine and some of them have even stepped behind the cameras to give Oliver Queen’s adventures their own touch. As the sun prepares to set on Star City, don’t expect Stephen Amell to sharpen his directorial chops in the universe he helped popularize.



Katie Cassidy Rodgers and David Ramsey have both had their turns in the directorial chair on Arrow. In fact, both are coming back to try their hand again for separate episodes during this final season. Arrow‘s cast has alluded to this season being an homage to past seasons as they wrap up their run on the show. Although, all this reminiscing isn’t lost on The Green Arrow himself, but that doesn’t mean he wants to have his hands as a director in the larger Arrowverse just yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com



Amell talked about the prospect of directing other properties in the Arrowverse at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, “No. I haven’t thought about that at all, actually. I’m really interested in the creative process. I’m really interested, you know, on the producing side. I’m fascinated by directing, but it’s been more interesting for me to, you know, go check in with Katie, who had day one of her episode on Friday. ‘How is it going?’”



“Or just to know that David is coming back up in Episode 6, who is wise beyond his years when it comes to directing. It’s been more for me my interest has been more about empowering my coworkers to the best of my abilities,” Amell continued.



This supportive tone is what has led Arrow to become such a long-running series on The CW. Amell is more than happy to let his co-stars pursue that time in the director’s chair as the series winds down. Each actor has sounded exceedingly grateful. All of these expanding roles just reflect how little time is left before fans will have to say goodbye to Oliver Queen and his allies.



Cassidy Rodgers and Ramsey aren’t the only Arrowverse actors to step behind the camera as Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz have also taken similar roles on their respective series. The Flash‘s Danielle Panabaker also took on some directorial duties for her series last season.



From the sounds of things, the Arrow star is looking for other avenues to exercise his talents after the show’s last season wraps up. There is no denying that the show was hugely influential in making the CW’s superhero programming block a fan favorite. Oliver Queen will always be celebrated as the hero that got the ball rolling. But, the universe will have to wait to see what Stephen Amell will do with the shows after he hangs up his quiver.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.