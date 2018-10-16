Stephen Amell Reveals a Sneak Peek at His Flash Suit

The CW released the very first poster for the “Elseworlds” crossover today and the fans were surprised to see that the poster featured very different takes on Green Arrow and The Flash, specifically that Barry Allen was suited up as the Emerald Archer and Oliver Queen was now the Fastest Man Alive. Now, Arrow‘s Stephen Amell is giving fans a sneak peek at his Flash suit.

Amell shared the “Elseworlds” poster on his own Twitter account earlier today and told fans that Oliver as the Flash was a real thing, assuring them that he was wearing the iconic red suit as he typed the message. He backed that up by giving fans a quick look in his Instagram stories, as you can see in the image captured by a fan below.

As you can see in the image, Amell shared a look at his foot in the Flash’s red boots. What appears to be gold lightning bolt detailing can be seen on the upper part of the boot as well. From the looks of both the boot and the poster, it seems that Oliver will be taking on the more comics’ accurate suit Barry was seen sporting in The Flash‘s season premiere last week. However, between this interesting switch of heroic identities, the look at Tyler Hoechlin wearing a black-and-silver Superman costume yesterday, as well as the curious “twin” costumes Barry and Oliver showed off in a behind the scenes photo the reason for all these switches are anyone’s guess though it’s very possible that the crossover is taking the “Elseworlds” title to heart.

Named for a DC imprint that took familiar characters and put them in unfamiliar situations, Elseworlds stories in comics were non-continuity takes that got to explore ideas such as what would happen if Bruce Wayne had gotten a Green Lantern ring or if Superman had come to Earth during the Dark Ages — or if he had landed in the Soviet Union instead of Kansas. That particularly story, Superman: Red Son, is the inspiration for a major storyline on Supergirl this season, though it’s not impossible that it also could have ties to the crossover as well.

When “Elseworlds” was initially revealed as the crossover’s title, it appeared that it was just a clever nod to the various Earths in the multiverse and their heroes coming together for the story. Now, however, with the heroic swaps on the poster, it’s starting to prompt many fans to theorize that the upcoming crossover might truly be an Elseworlds-style story, taking the heroes of the Arrowverse on an alternate-universe adventure with some truly unexplored corners.

What is known for certain about “Elseworlds” at this point is that Ruby Rose will debut as Kate Kane/Batwoman during the event. Fans recently got a look at the Orange is the New Black star suited up as the hero in a costume designed by four-time Academy Award winner Colleen Atwood who has also done work on Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. It’s also known that a Batwoman series is also in development and could have a pilot ready by midseason.

The Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds”, will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, December 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, December 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th at 8 p.m. ET.