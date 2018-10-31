‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Reveals His Halloween Costume

Dressing up for Halloween never gets old, even if you do put on a costume as a superhero for a living. When you’re Arrow star Stephen Amell, though, you slow things way down and let someone else do the heroics.

Amell shared his Halloween costume to Facebook today, revealing that he’s traded in his Green Arrow suit for a fun sloth onesie while his daughter opted to be the hero the city needs in an adorable Batman costume. Check it out below.

Of course, Halloween isn’t the only time lately that Amell has been dressing up as something other than the Green Arrow. On Arrow, Oliver’s not exactly in a position to be suiting up considering he’s in prison but even beyond that, production is currently underway on this year’s “Elseworlds” crossover event and as we’ve seen in various photos, Amell is suiting up as a very different hero for it: The Flash.

Amell as the red-suited speedster is something Amell himself teased ahead of the crossover’s official poster which clearly revealed him in the iconic red Flash mask. Since then we’ve gotten several other views of Amell’s Flash suit and while the context for the actor’s speedster turn isn’t clear — details about the plot of “Elseworlds” remains a bit of a mystery — we do know that we will see Supergirl, Flash (Grant Gustin variety) and Green Arrow crossing paths with a wide array of DC characters — including Mar Novu/The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who will make his debut in the crossover.

“LaMonica was ridiculous, like seeing him in his suit, he’s just a monster,” Gustin told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s like an absolute unit. He doesn’t have to do alot with his performance. He’s so intimidating with just these subtleties, so that’s dope.”

It also sounds like, overall, the crossover is going to be the biggest and best yet.

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

