Arrow Star Stephen Amell Leaks the Beginning of Crisis on Infinite Earths

The biggest event in the DC Arrowverse TV franchise will arrive this holiday season with “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, a major crossover event that will bring together Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and Legends of Tommorow. For weeks now, the producers and stars of the Arrowverse “Crisis” event have been teasing fans with behind-the-scenes teasers of various elements of “Crisis” – including the all-important title logo for the event, which is a big tradition in Arrowverse crossovers. We got a look at the early version of the “Crisis” logo last week, but now franchise star Stephen Amell has revealed the finished “Crisis” title sequence!

Check out the title sequence of the Arrowverse “Crisis” Crossover, below:

As you can see in the video clip Amell shares, this is only part of the “Crisis” title sequence, but it’s certainly enough to convey the idea. In the background we see LaMonica Garrett’s Multiverse guardian The Monitor framed in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” logo, while various signatures of the Arrowverse shows pass over that title logo. Here we see Flash’s red blur and lightning, Green Arrow’s arrow, Batwoman’s Batarang and the Legends ship, The Waverider. Obviously Black Lightning and Supergirl are also included in the mix, likely in the portion of the video before Amell starts recording?

The appeal here is seeing all of the various title sequences from the respective Arrowverse shows mixed together into one sequence for the very first time. The actual title logo for “Crisis” is also pretty cool and official; it’s a little hard to make out in this grainy video, but it also looks like there could be hints of more footage hidden behind the letters of the “Crisis” logo, before it solidifies into its final metallic form. Are those scenes from the Arrowverse past? This Crisis present? Or What comes after? Take a look and tell us what you see!

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.