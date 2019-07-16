Stephen Amell Is Having a Tough Time Sleeping Due to Arrow’s Final Season Filming

Production on the eighth and final season of Arrow is underway in Vancouver where The CW‘s Arrowverse series films and while the season marks the end for the series, it still has a lot of story left to tell and plenty of excitement in store for fans. And it sounds like there’s a lot of excitement in store for series star Stephen Amell, too. The actor took to social media to say that he’s having a difficult time sleeping — work on Arrow is just that cool.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Amell took to Twitter to share that he would have a difficult time going to sleep because he was looking forward to his next day of work on the series.

Going to have a tough time sleeping tonight. Work tomorrow is going to be pretty fucking cool. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 15, 2019

What elements that are specifically making things cool remain under wraps, but we do have a little bit of information about the season, specifically the premiere. Last week, showrunner Beth Schwartz shared a photo to her Twitter account of the episode script’s title page, revealing that the premiere will be entitled “Starling City”. As fans of the series will recall, Arrow‘s primary location and Oliver’s hometown was known as Starling City for the first three seasons of the series, eventually coming to be renamed as Star City with the apparent death of Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh.) The name “Starling City” has some fans thinking that maybe the final season will see Oliver explore some of his past, though with Oliver tasked by The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) to help stop the coming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” even knowing that his death is near, anything is possible when it comes to what direction Arrow will go in Season 8.

“There are so many characters [to consider]. So many characters,” Schwartz explained in a recent interview. “And we’re definitely thinking about all of that, because just as much as our fans want to see it, as people who have been on the show for a long time, we are also fans of these characters. So we’re going to make sure that everyone has a great final season.”

“That’s the exciting part of next season, only having 10 episodes,” Schwartz revealed. “We’ve [been] brainstorming and thinking about who we want back, because there are so many characters that we love… I think every episode is just going to be humongous. We’re going to fit it all in, and it’s definitely going to be an amazing season.”

“After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.