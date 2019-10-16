Arrow’s Stephen Amell Teases Mystery Character In Crisis On Infinite Earths Crossover

The upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover will bring together just about every CW DC show, including Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow, as well as the newest addition Batwoman. A new photo shared by Oliver Queen actor Stephen Amell shows all five of the shows represented in one awesome photo, including Atom (Brandon Routh), Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), The Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), and Amell, who is kneeling next to his daughter Mavi. It’s an adorable picture, but Amell also took the opportunity to tease something for Crisis, blacking out one of the figures and adding the caption “About today…”.

The blacked-out person seems to be a little smaller than the other characters, though it could be anybody depending upon where and how they are standing. That said, the comments definitely have an idea of who it is, and that would be Katherine McNamara. Katherine plays Mia Smoak, the daughter of Oliver and Felicity, and in the future, she ends up on a journey towards becoming a hero after she learns the truth about her parents and their heroic past.

Lending credence to this theory are photos from the set which show Oliver next to another archer, and she’s sporting blonde hair. It seems like Mia is, in fact, the person in the photo, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Crisis on Infinite Earths begins on Sunday, December 8 with Supergirl, and runs through Monday’s Batwoman and Tuesday’s The Flash. There will be a break in the action at that point, with the event returning on January 14 with Arrow and an episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

This will also act as the final event for Arrow, which is entering its eighth and final season and will likely conclude the story of Oliver Queen. That’s not the last fans will see of his legacy, however, as it is sure to be touched on in the future spinoff show Canaries, and we will definitely see some connections to that planted in Crisis.