‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Reveals Oliver’s Last Episode With the Beard

After years of asking for Oliver Queen to sport a beard on Arrow, fans are finally getting their wish in Season 7. However, that beard isn’t going to be a fixture forever and now series star Stephen Amell is revealing just when Oliver will say goodbye to the beard.

In a recent Facebook Live, Amell sat down and answered fan questions and one fan noted that it was nice to see Amell without fake blood on his face. The actor had been sporting fake blood and injuries previously as part of his makeup for the show and Amell said he was glad to be without the blood — and the extra facial hair.

“I’m happy to be back to a more normal facial hair length,” Amell said. “It just got to be a bit much towards the end there, but I’m just about to watch a cut of episode seven which I believe is Oliver’s last episode with the beard and that episode is going to be bananas. Just totally bananas.”

No blood and trimmed up facial hair? It’s a combination that might just send some fans speculating about exactly what goes down in episode seven that is so bananas with some thinking it will have something to do with the Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds”, or perhaps even Oliver getting out of prison.

Oliver’s tenure in prison is another question that fans have been asking at every opportunity since The CW series’ Season 6 finale which saw the hero locked up behind bars at Slabside Super Max Prison. In the same Live, Amell addressed that very subject noting that the prison stay will be longer than most will guess.

“The seventh season feels really unique,” Amell said. “We’re gonna hit 150 episodes in episode 12, which is amazing. We’re only doing 22 instead of 23 which doesn’t sound like a lot, but I promise you it is, and I just saw how long do you think Oliver is going to be in prison for. I will say, longer than everybody expects.”

If Oliver were to get out of prison somehow in episode 7, depending on how the season’s schedule runs it should put Arrow pretty close to the “Elseworlds” event. Getting Oliver out from behind bars would definitely make it easier for the heroes to come together. The heroes coming together is one of the things that both fans and stars of the Arrowverse are geeking out about already.

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” Grant Gustin, who plays the titular speedster on The Flash, said in a previous interview. “It did feel like something they would always save for the features, to be honest. But I feel like the Arrowverse has kind of been changing that stigma with the whole TV is the lesser medium. I think it kind of doesn’t matter these days with the streaming and content’s kind of everywhere. So, it’s cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers. It’s pretty epic.”

What do you think about Oliver losing the beard in episode seven? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Season 7 premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th at 8/7c on The CW.