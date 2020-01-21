Arrow’s Stephen Amell Reveals He Suffered Another Panic Attack

Stephen Amell recently endured a scary panic attack in the middle of recording a podcast with Michael Rosenbaum. The Arrow star recently went back to Rosenbaum in an attempt to complete their recording for another episode, which he says had him in a much better mental spot. “I did Rosey’s podcast when Arrow ended,” Amell said in a tweet. “We had to cut it short because I had a full on panic attack. It wasn’t pretty. I came back a few weeks ago to chat about it. I was in a really bad spot and I’m happy to report tham I’m doing much better.”

The new episode of Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast is available now. Rosenbaum’s official account for the show calls it “the most jaw-dropping episode we’ve ever done. Coming off the ending of his 8 year tenure with Arrow, Stephen Amell opens up a lot about being at his wits’ end and being completely burnt out.”

Back in December of 2017, Amell had a similar experience. He opened up his social anxiety and a scary panic attack he had in a public place in a Facebook post. “Over the past few years, since I’ve become a parent really, I’ve become risk averse in really particular ways. Ninja Warrior? No problem. Professional wrestling? Can’t wait for my next match,” Amell wrote. “But for some reason heights have started to destroy me because when I’m up really high I start asking myself a simple question: What the f-ck am I doing up here?!”

While listening to the podcast, at the 29:54 mark Amell dismisses himself citing a sick feeling. He returned to the podcast, which picks up his interview at the 36:00 mark, where he finishes the podcast and opens up about the panic attack around the 42:00 mark. “For starters, I should’ve cancelled,” Amell said. “I left here, I walked home. You pulled up beside me and tried to drive me home. I was freezing on the walk.” When he got home, he put a blanket over himself and was sweating profusely. “I told my wife, ‘I had a really bad panic attack.’” Rosenbaum also texted Amell’s wife to check in on him.

“I was pretty positive that there was nothing physically wrong with me but as we discussed the leaving of the show combined with just not really braking away from it in my life, in terms of getting back into Los Angeles, it was like I needed this clean break,” Amell said. “I just hadn’t disconnected and ironically, I had said with Code 8 coming out, that ideally I’m gonna be in Los Angeles.” He was looking forward to being with the team to prepare for Code 8’s release. Working to promote the film pushed him beyond exhaustion, as Amell puts it, he was, “just done.” After a doctor told him nothing was wrong, Amell realized it was in his head, which he seems to have been both relieved by and a bit more scared by, simultaneously.

Amell’s full story can be heard on the Inside of You podcast.