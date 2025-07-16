Mondo SDCC 2025 Batman Collectibles Include a Limited Edition TAS Robin Figure (Exclusive)

Mondo has two new exclusive Batman collectibles on tap for San Diego Comic-Con 2025, and you’re seeing them first here at Comicbook! For starters, Mondo has announced the Absolute Batman #1 Poster, a stunning 8 color screenprint of the Dark Knight that replicates the Absolute Batman #1 Variant Cover (December 2024) by Ian Bertram. Mondo has also unveiled the limited-edition Batman: The Animated Series – Robin 1/6 Scale Action Figure, a limited edition figure that comes with an array of swappable hands, portraits, capes and accessories including “easter eggs from some of [Mondo’s] favorite episodes like “Harley’s Holiday” and “House and Garden”. As you are about to see, this figure won’t come cheap, but it will come with a lot of accessories.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 POSTER – $80 – “8-color screenprint on French Construction Pure White paper. Mondo presents a limited edition, screenprinted reproduction of ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – Variant Cover (December 2024) with artwork by Ian Bertram.”

BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – ROBIN 1/6 SCALE FIGURE – LIMITED EDITION – $235 – “Good thing I decided to tag along after all. Complete your Dynamic Duo with our newest Caped Crusader … The Boy Wonder Dick Grayson! Our BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – Robin 1:6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition comes complete with an amazing array of swappable hands, portraits, capes and accessories … including easter eggs from some of our favorite episodes like “Harley’s Holiday” and “House and Garden”.”

Figure Includes (*Limited Edition Exclusives):

Robin Figure

Neutral Portrait

Smile Portrait

Angry Portrait

Surprised Portrait*

Dick Grayson Portrait*

6x Pairs of Hands

Open Cape

Half-Draped Cape*

Grapple Hook

Extended Grapple Hook with Swappable Spinning Bolo Attachment

Batarang

Double Batarang

R-Shaped Batarang

Bat Bomb

2x Throwing Fish

Hedge Trimmers

Torch

Flashlight

Figure Stand

These collectibles will be available at San Diego Comic-Con at Mondo’s booth #5045 during the event. You can see everything that Mondo has unveiled for SDCC 2025 so far right here.

