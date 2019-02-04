‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Is Headed to Super Bowl to Cheer on the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will face off with the New England Patriots in Atlanta tomorrow for Super Bowl LIII and while there will be many fans in the stands cheering for both NFL teams, the Rams will have one of the super hero variety in their corner — Arrow star Stephen Amell.

Amell took to social media on Friday to share his Super Bowl excitement and plans, and even throw a little bit of good-natured shade at the Patriots in the process. Check it out below.

Heading to The Rams game in Atlanta. Fired up!! Hit my replies… I forgot who they’re playing. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 1, 2019

“Heading to The Rams game in Atlanta Fired up!! Hit my replies… I forgot who they’re playing,” Amell wrote. Later in the day, he was in the air and tweeted a pretty perfect photo to celebrate that his travel had commenced: the under-construction Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park that will eventually be the home of the Rams as well as the Los Angeles Chargers and is expected to host the Super Bowl in 2022.

At long last… I’m going to the Super Bowl!!! Let’s go Rams!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/t98yWs0uE0 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 1, 2019

“At long last… I’m going to the Super Bowl!!! Let’s go Rams!!!!!!” Amell captioned the photo.

As one might expect, fans are pretty excited that Amell is heading to the big game, though many have trolled him a bit by showing their support not for the Rams but for the Patriots and Tom Brady in various comments on his tweets. That’s not likely to diminish his or anyone else’s excitement for the game, though. Many fans are hoping that Amell will continue to document his Super Bowl experience on social media as well, while others have called for a friendly wager on the game to benefit charity. However, fans might want to be careful what they wish for in asking Amell to make a prediction or wager on the Super Bowl.

Back in 2014 for Super Bowl XLVIII, Amell predicted that the Seattle Seahawks would handily beat the heavily-favored Denver Broncos and not just beat them, seriously stomp them. For that game, Amell wrote on Facebook that “Super Bowl Prediction: Seattle Seahawks 24 Denver Broncos 10. Guys… It’s my page and I can predict whatever the hell I want. So there.”

It ended up being a surprisingly accurate prediction. The Seahawks beat the Broncos 43 to 8, the largest margin of victory for an underdog (the Seahawks) and marked the first time the Seahawks had won the Super Bowl. Now, we’re not saying that Amell’s predictions are a super power or anything but going into that game the Seahawks certainly weren’t expected by most people to win.

Of course, the Rams aren’t the only team that will have a super hero rooting for them. Avengers: Endgame star and Captain America himself Chris Evans is known to be a huge New England Patriots fan. You can bet he’ll be there to cheer on his team as well. He’s been known to take his enthusiasm to social media as well, so maybe fans will get a little friendly rivalry between the two heroes. Does this make Super Bowl LIII Marvel versus DC? If so, we’re here for it.

Are you excited for the Super Bowl? If so, what team are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments below.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Super Bowl LIII takes place Sunday, February 3rd. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

