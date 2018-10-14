‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Teases Supergirl Doing Footloose Dance Moves

Production is underway on the upcoming Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds”, and it seems like the stars of The CW’s DC superhero series are enjoying themselves even while they’re hard at work.

Stephen Amell, who plays Arrow‘s Oliver Queen, recently posted on Twitter about filming, revealing that Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist is apparently a master of Kevin Bacon’s Footloose dance moves while wearing the Supergirl costume — and it wasn’t even the coolest thing from the day. Check out his tweet below.

.@MelissaBenoist ripping perfect Kevin Bacon Footloose dance moves in the Supergirl suit is incredibly cool. Amazingly, it’s like the 11th coolest thing I’ve seen / done today. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 12, 2018

It’s not clear if Melissa Benoist dancing is part of the crossover or if it’s just the star having fun between takes, but what is clear is that this isn’t the first tease of “Elseworlds” that Amell has given fans on Twitter. Last Thursday, he also shared a short video of the various cast members’ chairs on set, briefly ducking away after showing off the chairs because one of the names is supposedly a secret.

There may be quite a bit of mystery around “Elseworlds”, but there are some tantalizing things that are already well-known to fans. Most notably, the crossover is the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose). In addition to that, the event will also feature Supergirl‘s Clark/Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) as well as Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell). It’s a lot to look forward to, both for fans and for some of the stars. Notably, The Flash‘s Grant Gustin is excited for Flash and Superman to be together on television especially with him getting to be the Flash.

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” Gustin said previously. “It did feel like something they would always save for the features, to be honest. But I feel like the Arrowverse has kind of been changing that stigma with the whole TV is the lesser medium. I think it kind of doesn’t matter these days with the streaming and content’s kind of everywhere. So, it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers. It’s pretty epic.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.