‘Arrow’: Stephen Amell Teases a Heavy Ollie Episode

It looks like Arrow is going old school, at least for one episode.

Series star Stephen Amell posted a video to his Facebook on Friday, updating fans on what he’s working on for The CW show and in addition to pointing out that he feels like he needs a haircut, he also revealed that the upcoming eighteenth episode this season is going to be very Oliver-centric.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Putting the starting touches on episode 618 after putting the finishing touches on episode 617 directed by my good buddy Mark Bunting who I felt incredibly fortunate, more fortunate than usual to work with one David Paul Ramsey,” Amell said. “We’re also on 618 getting into a super old-school episode where I don’t know since maybe season 1 or season 2 where I’ve been in the percentage of the episode that I’m in, like 90…I think there are like 55 scenes and I’m in 52 of them.”

Having Oliver Queen appear in nearly every scene of the episode harkens back to earlier season on Arrow. Back then, the show’s cast was much smaller and largely focused on Oliver’s return from the presumed dead and his development into then-Starling City’s vigilante hero. As the show continued, more characters came on board to the point that the show was able to expand its stories to focus on characters such as Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards,) Diggle (Davide Ramsey,) and more recently Curtis (Echo Kellum,) Rene (Rick Gonzalez,) and Dina (Juliana Harkavy.) Even season five, which followed Prometheus/Adrian Chase’s personal vendetta against Oliver unfold, the show was still able to divide out episodes to feature nearly all of the series regulars and not just Oliver/Green Arrow.

While we don’t yet have a title or synopsis for episode 18 and with the show being on break until March 1st, it’s going to be a little over a month before we find out exactly what is going on in the episode. However, it’s very likely that it will be an action-filled one. Most episodes of Arrow have a roughly 45-minute actual air time so with 55 total scenes being filmed and even accounting for some scenes potentially not making it to air at all, those scenes have to be fast-moving. And an action-heavy episode would make sense, especially now that the real villain this season is on the rise. At the end of the most recent episode it was revealed to audiences that Cayden James (Michael Emerson,) is not the real big bad. His strings were being pulled by Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and while Oliver and both Teams Arrow aren’t yet aware of this, they no doubt will find out soon. Diaz made it clear that he’s preparing to take over the city and he’s probably going to make that move soon.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.