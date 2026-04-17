2 Years Later, DC is Officially Resurrecting a Dead Wonder Woman Icon

It’s only been a couple of years, but DC Comics has finally brought back someone very special to Wonder Woman from the dead. To say that the past few years have been a wild one for Diana would be underselling it. First, she had to deal with the Sovereign, America’s secret king, whom Wonder Woman thankfully deposed. But the Sovereign’s influence expanded to a small nation, run by the tyrannical Mouse Man. Diana liberated the island, as well as the Sovereign’s infant daughter, Lyssa. However, Lyssa would prove to be more of a threat than her father ever was.

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Wonder Woman’s narrative has occasionally switched focus to 20 years from now, when Lyssa has fully grown and become the villainous Matriarch. Not only has she conquered the United States of America, but Lyssa has also defeated the Justice League, killing or imprisoning its members. She’s also eliminated almost every single Amazon in this future, save for Wonder Woman and her daughter, Lizzie, aka Trinity. This is the Wonder War, the high-stakes conflict this series has been building towards. But Wonder Woman’s entire perspective is turned on its head when she sees a face she never thought she’d see again.

Steve Trevor is Back From the Dead (Finally)

In Wonder Woman #32 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Adriano Lucas, and Clayton Cowles, the Wonder War rages on. The Matriarch isn’t concerned, though. She’s doing a softball interview to endear herself to the public, putting on a warm, loving persona to hide the wicked murderer she actually is. While Lyssa puts on her show, Wonder Woman and Trinity infiltrate Themyscira. They take out a guard and go on high alert, knowing that the Matriarch’s soldiers will soon be upon them.

Predictably, the soldiers come in hot, armed with swords and spears. But none of them are prepared for the mother/daughter duo’s fighting prowess. They easily take out waves of soldiers by themselves, and even have a conversation about battle and what it means to them. The fighting goes on for some time, but in the end, Diana and Lizzie are successful. They defeat the last of the guards and head straight into the most secure fortress on the island.

As her interview draws to a close, Matriarch hears from Mouse Man that Themyscira has been infiltrated and that Wonder Woman and Trinity have taken out several soldiers. Lyssa ends the interview and leaves to handle the situation (but not before having the reporter killed). But back on Themyscira, Diana and Lizzie make it into the fortress, where they find Superman being held hostage. But it’s not Superman that Wonder Woman has come from. It’s Steve Trevor, somehow alive. He’s bloody and beaten down, but he still greets the two women he loves with a smile.

How Steve Trevor is Alive and What This Means for the Wonder War

Wonder Woman fans no doubt remember that Steve was brutally killed by the Sovereign back during the beginning of All In. While it was assumed that was the last we’d see of Steve for a while, he actually showed up in Lizzie’s time-traveling miniseries, Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman. After a failed attempt to change the timeline, Trinity had Jason Todd seek out her father in the underworld with the intention of helping him find his way out. We haven’t seen exactly how Steve pulled it off, but this issue’s glimpse into the future reveals that Trinity’s gambit was successful.

Now, the real question is, aside from what’s sure to be an emotional reunion, what does Steve’s being back mean for the Wonder War? Obviously, Lyssa had plans for Steve if she opted to keep him alive instead of outright killing him (and Lyssa is the type to kill after any inconvenience). Perhaps she was planning to use Steve as a way of drawing out Wonder Woman and/or Trinity as she continues eradicating the DCU’s heroes and villains. But now that Steve’s on the cusp of being freed, things could very well take a major positive turn for Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman is, more or less, a one-woman army. But she can’t do everything by herself. She and Trinity are clearly an effective team. But Steve is a seasoned soldier with years of experience. He could be a very valuable ally as they try to wrest control of the world out of the Matriarch’s hands. Will it be enough? That’s another question for another day. But for right now, things are looking good now that Wonder Woman’s found Steve and their little family is finally back together.

What do you think about Steve Trevor’s return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!