‘Arrow’: Stephen Amell Shares Hilarious Christmas Decoration From Grant Gustin

Two of the Arrowverse’s stars are ringing in the holidays in a very particular way.

Stephen Amell, who stars as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on Arrow, recently shared a photo of the “decorations” he added to his trailer for Christmas. Namely, the photo shows a framed poster of The Flash, with a personalized autograph from series star Grant Gustin.

Trailer is all decorated for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/zg6vZPJtvV — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) December 6, 2018

Gustin’s autograph on the poster is pretty darn hilarious, in part because it mirrors the similar sort of tongue-in-cheek message that Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki previously gave Amell. But the Flash of it all makes it pretty endearing as well, since Gustin’s cameo in season two of Arrow essentially kickstarted the larger Arrowverse as we know it.

“Flash is my favorite show to go to, because there’s something special about doing scenes with Grant.” Amell explained earlier this year. “I just love doing scenes with him, there’s just something about [that dynamic].”

Fans will get to see a whole new side to that dynamic in next week’s “Elseworlds” crossover, which will see Amell and Gustin essentially playing each other’s characters. The event will see the Arrowverse’s reality being warped, leading to Oliver and Barry having swapped lives.

“You’re not going to see me playing Oliver Queen’s mannerisms, or Stephen playing Barry’s mannerisms. It’s more being aware that for some reason we’ve switched lives and destinies. It’s more the fun of the situational comedy that we keep finding ourselves in, and less us having a complete role reversal,” Gustin explained in a recent interview. “We get to see Stephen do some of the more goofy speed stuff I have to do on a regular basis, and I get some actual combat as Green Arrow. So, we just see different colors for each of us.”

“Having superpowers is crazy! Wearing the Flash suit is crazy!” Amell added. “The idea is that in order to be the best version of Barry Allen, which I have to be because we face a threat, there are elements of his personality I have to embrace, and there are elements of my personality that he has to embrace.”

Even with that zany of a plot, fans can expect a cavalcade of other DC characters, including Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

“My initial reaction in reading the scripts this year was that it would be a hoot to film.” Benoist explained. “The comedy just lives in this. Even just seeing them in each other’s suits is funny; they’re literally putting themselves in each other’s shoes! …[Kara] inevitably becomes kind of a middleman because ultimately there’s conflict between the two and they start butting heads.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with The Flash on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s Supergirl.