‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Announces Return To Wrestling

It looks like Arrow star Stephen Amell is stepping into the wrestling ring once again.

Amell recently posted a photo announcing his return on his Twitter account. The actor will reportedly be part of Ring of Honor’s San Antonio match, which will be held on Friday, November 17th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor first got into the sport in 2015, after WWE wrestler Cody ‘Stardust’ Rhodes began using Amell’s “You have failed this city” catchphrase. The two entered a bit of feud, which culminated in a fight at that year’s WWE Summerslam.

Amell then won a Slammy Award for the match, which Rhodes was hesitant to give up. He ultimately returned the award to Amell in a rather flamboyant fashion, during Amell’s panel at Dallas Comic Con 2016. Rhodes later crossed over into Amell’s world, appearing on an episode of Arrow.

While filming on Arrow‘s sixth season is in full swing, Amell has expressed recent interest in getting back in the ring again.

“I would love to do something with wrestling again.” Amell explained in May. “I don’t know what that’s going to be. I think being with WWE would be really cool. I think that Cody who I worked with is doing such great stuff with Ring of Honor and New Japan. That would be cool. Um, but I need to get back to the ring one more time.”

Rhodes will actually appear in the event, under his new moniker “The American Nightmare.” It’s currently unknown if the event will include a rematch between him and Amell.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.