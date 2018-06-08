Stephen Amell Says ‘Arrow’ and ‘Supernatural’ Crossover Wouldn’t Be Difficult

DC Comics fans might already be turning their attention to this fall’s Arrowverse crossover, but it sounds like one of the franchise’s stars still wants another event to take place.

Stephen Amell, who plays Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, was recently asked about the past year-or-so of speculation about a potential Arrow & Supernatural crossover. Aisha Tyler, who was moderating Amell’s panel at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest London, argued that the shows were too different to make it happen, but Amell quickly disagreed.

“No.” Amell explained. “I mean, the reason that we do crossovers on Arrow is because Greg Berlanti, when he was growing up, loved to see characters from one show show up on another show. So I would love the opportunity to work with Jared and Jensen.”

“I don’t know how it would work.” Amell continued. “I would definitely come to them, as in I would go to their show. I would take a day rate. I’d bring my trailer, for sure. Let’s not mess around there.”

And while Amell reiterated that he had no idea how the crossover would narratively come together, he expressed a major willingness to do it for the fans.

“I don’t know how it would look.” Amell revealed. “I really don’t. But I would love to do it, because ultimately we make the show – my show, their show – we make it for you guys. We make it so people can enjoy it. And I know that it doesn’t totally make sense to do a crossover, but f*ck it.”

Rumors of the crossover first popped up back in 2016, and were largely continued by Amell’s comments. Since then, the idea has sort of spiraled into its own thing, earning fan-made posters and the like. And while the stars of Supernatural have previously been a bit apprehensive about the idea, Amell has been confident that he could appear on the show in some manner.

“Without breaking the fourth wall with too much gusto, if I could show up on Supernatural as, like, someone pumping gas in their car or something like that, or just someone that they murder, that would be tremendous,” Amell said last September. “And maybe it’s one of those things where, I know that it doesn’t make sense and I know that its one of those things where it’s not the same universe, but at the same time its TV and its supposed to be fun so maybe, you know, one of these days [Arrow executive producer] Greg Berlanti will be sitting in a room with the head honcho of Supernatural and they’ll just go, ‘Eh, why not?’”

Do you think an Arrow and Supernatural crossover could really happen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow will return Mondays this fall at 9/8c, while Supernatural will return Thursdays at 8/7c.