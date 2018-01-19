‘Arrow’ “We Fall” Trailer Released

The CW has released a trailer for “We Fall,” next week’s episode of Arrow.

You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In “We Fall,” Cayden James (Michael Emerson) targets William (Jack Moore) in the hopes of terrorizing Oliver (Stephen Amell), and forces the two disparate groups formerly known as Team Arrow to reconsider how they work together.

“Some of my stuff with Jack this year has been some of my favorite stuff to play,” Stephen Amell told reporters during a recent visit to the set of Arrow. “[Hes a] really, really good actor. We get in and work on the scenes together because I feel like they are written like he’s a couple of years younger than he is. I guess maybe the writers remember him as that kid that we saw in season four. Now, all of a sudden, he’s 14 years old and not a kid. So, a young man. They’ve been really great about letting me get in there and play around with Jack and figure out how we make those scenes as relatable and human as possible. I do think that Oliver’s relationship with William, it has changed things forever. I don’t know where it ends up, but it’s not like we are going to erase him having a son. It’s now part of what we are doing.”

Recently-released photos suggest that the story will not be a simple kidnapping (as we saw from Prometheus in the season five finale) but that William will spend at least part of the episode on the run.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

WILLIAM LANDS IN CAYDEN JAMES’ CROSSHAIRS — Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) ups the ante by launching his plan to take control of every aspect of the city.

Despite the scope of Cayden’s plan, Oliver (Stephen Amell) is determined to foil it with just the Original Team Arrow – and without the aid of Rene (Rick Gonzalez), Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), or Curtis (Echo Kellum). But things get complicated when William (guest star Jack Moore) is endangered as a result of Cayden’s handiwork.

Wendey Stanzler directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Spiro Skentzos.

Arrow airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “We Fall” will premiere on January 25.