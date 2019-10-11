Arrow’s David Ramsey Teases A Meeting With Constantine in the Show’s Final Season

Long before he was a regular fixture on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, John Constantine (Matt Ryan) made his first Arrowverse appearance as the guy who was tasked with bringing Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) back to the land of the living after her body (but not her soul) was revived in a Lazarus Pit. It looks like he will be making his first appearance in quite some time on Arrow in the show’s final season, although exactly what his role there will be is anybody’s guess. A behind-the-scenes photo posted to Arrow actor David Ramsey’s Instagram account shows Ryan and Ramsey alongside Stephen Amell and Katherine McNamara, in what looks like the woods of Lian Yu.

It is not clear whether this was taken this week — as part of the mega-crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which is currently filming — or at some earlier point in the season (like the season premiere, which Ramsey’s post is in support of, or the season’s sixth episode, which the actor directed), so it’s anyone’s guess whether having these four together here means that they will actually appear together at any point during the season onscreen.

If so, it would be the first meeting of Mia Smoak with her father, Oliver Queen, and that could make for one of the most significant moments in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” for Arrow fans.

Arrow final season premiere next Tuesday… Who's ready? #arrowfinalseason

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Beat Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, the Canaries-centric spinoff gets picked up to series). The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow’s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Season eight of Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019.