Arrow’s Stephen Amell Actually Asked for Avengers: Endgame to Be Spoiled for Him

Arrow star Stephen Amell is not concerned about spoilers — in fact, he cares so little about being spoiled that he asked someone to spoil Avengers: Endgame for him on opening night, after realizing that a packed hiatus schedule meant that he would be unlikely to see the film for weeks. The request was off-putting to the person he asked — think #DontSpoilTheEndgame — and Amell recently related a humorous back and forth that happened as a result.

The story came out during a convention in London, where Amell’s panel covered a wide range of topics including Arrow‘s last season, his opinion on the DC movie slate, his post-Arrow plans and much more. After saying that he still has never watched Six Feet Under, a series with a famously good finale, someone joked that they shouldn’t spoil the finale for him, but Amell dismissed the concern, saying that he already knew the broad strokes and does not go out of his way to avoid spoilers.

“I read a story that sometimes being spoiled and knowing how a story ends actually adds to the enjoyment of watching it,” Amell told an audience at MCM Comic Con. “I haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame. I’ve seen every Marvel movie, I haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame. We were doing the premiere of Code 8, the movie that I did with my cousin Robbie…and I was at the LA afterparty and I turned to this guy — it was the day Avengers came out — and I go ‘have you seen Endgame?’ He said ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘How’s it end?’ He said, ‘I can’t…tell you.’ And I said ‘No, you don’t understand — I’m not going to be able to see it for several weeks….Please tell me how it ends.’ He goes, ‘Are you sure?’ And I go, ‘Yeah. Don’t get into the weeds. If you had 15 seconds to tell me how it ends, how does it end?’…He told me and I go, ‘Thanks!’”

While the Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Endgame, would likely have been disappointed by this partygoer’s flagrant disregard for their hashtag, it turned out okay for Amell, who says he is still eager to see Avengers: Endgame.

Arrow will return for its eighth and final season in the fall. The show will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays, following episodes of The Flash.