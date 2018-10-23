‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Thanks Elon Musk For Building A Tunnel

Elon Musk’s latest ally is none other than Green Arrow, revealing that even superheroes hate traffic.

Musk has recently been sharing updates on his latest project, which is a rapid-transit tunnel under Los Angeles. The tunnel is a test version in the suburb of Hawthorne, which sits between downtown LA and Torrance. Musk recently stated “The first tunnel is almost done” on Twitter. He added, “Opens Dec 10.”

Amell didn’t take long to send over some kudos, tweeting “Thank you”.

LA traffic is infamous, and any option that could offer some sort of reprieve or at least alternative to that could be a delightful thing for those who live there. This is all set to be a loop system, which will transport passengers at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour (via USA Today). The platform itself is called a “skate”, which can either transport a custom vehicle that will carry 8 to 16 passengers or a car that is driven onto it. The vehicles are moved from the surface to the tunnel via specialized elevators, and the plan would be to have these all over the city, essentially creating an underground roadway complete with off-ramps that would link up with the streets above.

If completed this could essentially give LA a secondary travel system and would do a lot to alleviate the infamous traffic. If that happens we’re sure Amell won’t be the only one thanking Musk

As for Amell, he reprises his role of Oliver Queen in season 7 of Arrow, which kicked off two weeks ago. Oliver finds himself still behind bars, but fans have also seen glimpses of the future thanks to set photos and posters, as Amell will be donning the Flash suit during the Elseworlds Arrowverse crossover.

You can find the official description for next week’s episode Crossing Lines below.

“CURTIS GOES UNDERCOVER FOR ARGUS

Still in prison, Oliver (Stephen Amell) faces his biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) gets an intriguing offer, and Diggle (David Ramsey) asks Curtis (Echo Kellum) to go undercover for ARGUS.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Tonya Kong.”

Arrow airs Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW.