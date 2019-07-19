Tyler Hoechlin Also Returning as Superman for Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as DC Comics’ Man of Steel, Superman, in The CW’s upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths Arrowverse crossover. Hoechlin played Superman in Supergirl, opposite Melissa Benoist as Kal-El’s cousin, the titular Girl of Steel. Hoechlin won’t be the only Superman joining the multiversal mayhem for the television event. Brandon Routh, who plays the Atom in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, will reprise his role as Superman from Superman Returns as well. The CW hasn’t yet revealed details on which episodes will feature which actor as which Superman.

Crisis on Infinite Earths brings together the casts of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman for a five-episode event. Three of those episodes will air in December. The final two will follow in January. The event takes its title from the 1985 DC Comics event maxiseries that rewrote DC Comics continuity. The event remains one of the best-known comics crossovers of all time. The television event will also mark the end of an era for Arrow, the series that birthed The CW’s DC Comics family of shows. The series is set for its final season in the fall.

Hoechlin and Routh both returning ot their roles as Superman seem like some of the surprises that Marc Guggenheim teased on social media ahead of the convention, when work on Crisis on Infinite Earths had begun. “Loving these so much. Everyone is hard at work already — the earliest start we’ve ever gotten on the crossovers — to make this as big and epic and FUN as we can conceivably manage. Don’t be surprised if we announce something pretty cool at SDCC…” Guggenheim teased.

LaMonica Garrett will reprise his role as the Monitor in Crisis on Infinite Earths, a major figure from the comic book event. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Garrett teased a television event that equal the source material’s epic scale.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” Garrett said. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

