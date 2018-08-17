Arrowverse Stars Tease More Personal, Character-Focused Crossover

After last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X,” fans were curious to see how The CW’s Arrowverse shows would continue to top things in their next crossover event. Apparently, part of that will involve scaling things down a little bit.

Digital Spy recently asked the stars of the Arrowverse’s shows — Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl — about this December’s crossover. In the months since the crossover was announced, early plot details have continued to remain secret, other than the event will feature the live-action debut of fan-favorite superhero Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose).

“I can’t say sh*t!” Arrow star Stephen Amell explained. “But I do know that when it got pitched to me, when Greg [Berlanti, executive producer] pitched it to me, I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s awesome! Really?!’”

And according to Amell, that awesome idea will involve a bit more of a focus on characters, as opposed to the larger-than-life spectacle that was Crisis.

“Because we went so big with the crossover last year, you can’t go bigger.” Amell continued. “So you have to go more about the characters and the story.”

Melissa Benoist who plays the title role in Supergirl, has also hinted at more character-inspired beats, particularly between her character and Kate Kane.

“Throughout the seasons, Kara’s had a few funny quips about Batman and her opinions on him – she thinks vigilantes are nuts.” Benoist explained. “So I’m excited to see her meet Batwoman, and see how they interact.”

And while the crossover is sure to feature many character interactions like that, the cast and crew of Legends of Tomorrow confirmed that they will be separate from the event.

“We’re not in the crossover this year.” revealed Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary. “Legends are not in them at all.”

“There’s another show that’s gonna get launched [with Batwoman] and it just became over capacity,” added Legends showrunner Phil Klemmer.

The Flash‘s fifth season will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 9th at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Supergirl‘s fourth season on Sunday, Oct. 14th at 8 p.m. ET. Arrow‘s seventh season will premiere on Monday, October 15th at 8 p.m. ET, with Legends of Tomorrow debuting Monday, October 22nd, at 9 p.m. ET. The Arrowverse crossover is expected to kick off sometime in December.