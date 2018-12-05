Ruby Rose’s Batwoman Gets an “Elseworlds” Poster

The “Elseworlds” crossover is just a few days away, and The CW is celebrating by highlighting one of the Arrowverse’s newest stars.

A new promo poster for “Elseworlds”, which you can check out below, puts Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) front and center, with the Wayne Enterprises building in the background. While the poster is essentially an elevated version of the first official promo picture of Rose in costume, it surely will excite fans who are just now getting hyped for her live-action debut.

Meet Kate Kane. #Elseworlds begins Sunday at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/79HNl3s2z3 — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) December 4, 2018

“Elseworlds” will see Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) have their lives swapped thanks to Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) rewriting reality. While it’s still unclear exactly what role Batwoman will have in that adventure, it sounds like it will make her cross paths with some interesting characters.

“Their scenes are really nice because of their similarities,” Melissa Benoist recently told reporters of the relationship between Supergirl and Batwoman. “Kate Kane is Bruce Wayne’s cousin and all these things, so they really relate on a lot of levels that I don’t think Kara’s found yet in another female superhero. There’s a really deep understanding from the get-go between the two of them.”

And depending on how the crossover comes together, it sounds like viewers could soon see a lot more of Rose’s Batwoman, with a solo series about the character currently in the works at The CW.

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said when she was first cast in the role. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

The “Elseworlds” crossover will begin on Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8/7c, followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.