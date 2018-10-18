‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Reacts to Batwoman Costume

DC Comics fans have already had quite a reaction to Ruby Rose’s Batwoman costume, but it sounds like one of her fellow Arrowverse stars has a whole different outlook at things.

Arrow star Stephen Amell recently tweeted from the set of this year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, where he hinted that Rose’s costume looks pretty darn impressive in person. You can check out the tweet below.

The Batwoman costume in person… 🔥🔥🔥 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 17, 2018

While fans have yet to see the Batwoman suit fully in action, the notion that Amell had such a reaction to it will surely be seen as a positive. Considering the fact that Arrow served as a building block for the various spinoff shows – including a potential Batwoman one – that have followed, Amell has a unique outlook on Rose entering the fold.

“I haven’t spoken with Ruby yet,” Amell said in a previous interview. “I know absolutely everything about the crossover, and there is literally nothing I can say about it. Ruby doesn’t need my help, at all. But I have always taken great pride when we have a new character — this situation is very similar to when Grant [Gustin] was introduced as Barry Allen on our show. You effectively have an episode that is this person’s story, but they are dropping into a world where everyone is familiar with one another, there are no nerves, everyone knows how it works. Even if she doesn’t feel it, I feel like there’s a great deal of pressure on Ruby. I would just hope that if she needs anything from me, she wouldn’t hesitate to ask.”

“Elseworlds” will serve as Kate Kane/Batwoman’s live-action debut, as she crosses paths with Green Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and a wide array of DC Comics heroes and villains.

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said when she was first cast in the role. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.