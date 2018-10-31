Arrowverse Crossover Star Elizabeth Tulloch Dresses as Lois Lane for Halloween

Quite a lot of celebrities are dressing up as comic book characters for Halloween, but one of the Arrowverse’s stars is taking that to a whole other level.

Elizabeth Tulloch, who will make her debut as Lois Lane in this year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in the makeup chair. As she jokes in the caption, she’s dressing as a “not-yet-awake Lois Lane” for Halloween, while her dog dons a Superman cape.

Tulloch was first cast in the iconic role last month, and several set photos have hinted that she will play a very particular role in the “Elseworlds” event. The Grimm alum’s portrayal of Lois will be opposite Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent/Superman, who has popped up in the Arrowverse several times over the years.

“It’s awesome,” Hoechlin said of Lois being involved with the crossover earlier this year. “It’s really exciting to have a lot of these new characters popping into this one. The crossover has always been a huge event, but it seems like there’s a lot of new characters coming into it for the first time this time, so it should be a lot of fun.”

While the plot of “Elseworlds” is still shrouded in mystery, we do know that it will see Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (Grant Gustin), and Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) crossing paths with a wide array of DC Comics characters. In addition to Superman and Lois, the event will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) as well as appearances from Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell).

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” Gustin said in a previous interview. “It did feel like something they would always save for the features, to be honest, but I feel like the Arrowverse has kind of been changing that stigma with the whole TV is the lesser medium. I think it kind of doesn’t matter these days with the streaming and content’s kind of everywhere. So, it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers. It’s pretty epic.”

“The crossover is fucking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11th’s The Flash.