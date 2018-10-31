Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover Reveals First Official Look at The Monitor

We now have the first official look at the Arrowverse‘s newest foe.

Entertainment Weekly recently shared an official first-look photo of Mar Novu/The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who will make his debut in this year’s “Elseworlds” crossover. You can check it out below.

In the DC Comics Universe, the Monitor is practically as old as the universe itself, having been born alongside his twin, the powerful and destructive Anti-Monitor. It was the Anti-Monitor that the heroes from across the DC Comics multiverse had to unite to fight against in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, which has recently had a bit of a relevance in the larger Arrowverse.

Regardless of whatever role The Monitor plays in the event, it sounds like he will be making quite an impression.

“LaMonica was ridiculous, like seeing him in his suit, he’s just a monster,” The Flash star Grant Gustin said of Garrett’s performance. “He’s like an absolute unit. He doesn’t have to do a lot with his performance. He’s so intimidating with just these subtleties, so that’s dope.”

While the plot of “Elseworlds” is still relatively slim, we do know the event will pit The Monitor against The Flash, Supergirl, and Green Arrow. Additionally, the event will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), as well as appearances from Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), and John Wesley Shipp’s version of The Flash.

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.