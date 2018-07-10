‘The Flash’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Stars on the Challenges of Filming Arrowverse Crossovers

The CW’s Arrowverse of shows have become known for putting together some pretty epic crossovers, but it sounds like the process behind it is a little complex.

The Flash‘s Candice Patton and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz recently spoke about the crossovers at an appearance at POPSUGAR’s Play/Ground festival. As they both explained, there are moments in the crossover’s production – particularly, hopping from one show to another – that gets disorienting.

“It is confusing, story wise.” Patton revealed. “Half the time shooting, I have no idea what’s going on, where it is in the story. I constantly need someone to be like ‘What just happened? Where were we?’ It’s a lot. I really hope you guys enjoy those crossovers, because they damn near kill us every single year.”

“We shoot all of them at the same time.” Lotz added. “It’s not like we shoot Flash‘s and then Arrow‘s and then Legends‘, and then Supergirl‘s. They’re all happening within the same two weeks. We shoot a two-hour movie in ten days.”

“You start, you wake up and you’re on Flash for a couple hours, and then they’re like ‘Okay, you’ve gotta go over to Legends. Legends needs you.’” Patton continued. “And then Legends is backed up, so you’re waiting. And it’s just absolute insanity for the cast and crew and everyone. I don’t know how we do it.”

“But it’s fun!” Lotz reassured. “Like sometimes, we get to carpool to work together, like ‘I’m on The Flash today!’”

Patton and Lotz certainly aren’t the first Arrowverse cast and crew members to voice this sort of sentiment, with Arrow‘s David Ramsey recently referring to the event as a logistical “nightmare”.

“We always sort of talk about it… I always say, the crossover is a really difficult labor,” Former Arrow and Legends EP Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s like going into the room of a woman who just gave birth and she’s still swaddling her newborn and you ask, ‘So how about the next one?’”

Thankfully, we do have a bit of an idea of what to expect with the next Arrowverse crossover. This year’s event is set to introduce the network’s version of Gotham City, and see the heroes teaming up with Kate Kane/Batwoman.

Are you excited to see this year’s Arrowverse crossover? Will knowing how much work goes into it help you appreciate it more? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The Flash‘s fifth season will premiere on Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c, followed by Supergirl‘s fourth season on Sunday, October 14th at 8/7c. Arrow‘s seventh season will premiere on Monday, October 15th at 8/7c, with Legends of Tomorrow debuting Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c.