‘The Flash’: Candice Patton Wants Iris to Meet Black Siren

The Arrowverse has given fans an array of crossovers between different characters, but it sounds like there’s one that The Flash‘s Candice Patton would like to have happen.

Patton, who plays Iris West-Allen on the hit The CW series, was recently asked about the possibility of her character crossing paths with Arrow‘s Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy). At first, Patton needed a bit of clarification about what exactly was up with Laurel’s doppelganger.

“I don’t know.” Patton revealed at POPSUGAR’s Play/Ground festival. “Isn’t she evil now?”

Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary, explained things in a bit more detail.

“She’s Black Siren now.” Lotz explained. “Laurel Lance is dead, but Black Siren is alive.”

With that in mind, Patton suggested that it definitely could be in the cards in some way.

“I mean, anything is possible, especially with these crossovers that we do every single year.” Patton continued. “There’s so many actors from this universe that I haven’t worked with, and Katie is up there. I would love to work with her.”

Fans of both characters will surely be excited by this possibility, especially since Iris has yet to really cross paths with any version of Laurel Lance onscreen. And while it’s unclear exactly what role Black Siren will have in Arrow‘s upcoming seventh season, it sounds like there could certainly be an avenue for her to appear in the next crossover.

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route. But I think her having the ability to be this chameleon, and change personalities, and go undercover and in disguise and be this female Jason Bourne is great.”

“I think there’s room for redemption for her character.” Cassidy continued. “And I think, what I believe is that if they do reveal more of her backstory, and sort of tell her story actually, there’ll be a lot more of an understanding of why she acts the way that she does.”

The fifth season of The Flash will premiere on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW. The seventh season of Arrow will premiere on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.