Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Behind-The-Scenes Trailer Teases Easter Eggs And Fun

In just a few short days, the “Elseworlds” crossover will make its way to The CW, making it the biggest crossover to ever take place in the Arrowverse. Consisting of three shows, “Elseworlds” will begin Sunday night with The Flash in a special day and time slot, before continuing in Arrow and Supergirl.

In a newly released behind the scenes video, cast and crew off the crossover are teasing one heck of a time for Arrowverse fans, hinting that the three-nighter will be chock full of Easter eggs and nods for fans.

“We always do the crossovers with one thing in mind,” Arrowverse architect Marc Guggenheim said. “It really is for the fans.”

The behind the scenes video posted on the official social platforms of The CW has quick lines from nearly all of the crossover’s stars including The Flash‘s Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panabaker, and Hartley Sawyer; Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist, Tyler Hoechlin, and Elizabeth Tulloch; and Arrow‘s Stephen Amell.

“The Easter eggs and the fun,” Amell mentioned. “I feel like we’re really giving it to them [the fans].”

In an interview earlier this year, Gustin mentioned that he thinks it’ll be The CW’s best crossover yet.

“It feels like it’s going to be our strongest crossover, our funniest crossover.” The Flash’s Grant Gustin explained in a recent interview. “I don’t know what fans are excited for, but I’m excited just to see Superman, Flash, Supergirl, Green Arrow, and Batwoman all on screen together. It’s pretty amazing.”

Also is the behind the scenes video is Orange is the New Black alum Ruby Rose, who will be playing Kate Kane/Batwoman in the Arrowverse. Rose previously said that being cast in the role was a “childhood dream.”

“The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored,” Rose wrote on Instagram. “I’m also an emotional wreck. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god.”

The “Elseworlds” crossover will begin on Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8/7c, followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.