New Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Set Photo Reveals Black Suit Superman vs. The Flash

The upcoming Arrowverse crossover event, “Elseworlds” has been generating all sorts of buzz for the big characters debuts (Batwoman, Lois Lane) and equally big character changes (Flash and Green Arrow with switched identities) that it will deliver to fans. One of the biggest changes we’ve seen is an alternate version of Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman – one who is wearing an ominous black suit!

In these latest “Elseworlds” behind-the-scenes photos, we see black suit Superman in the midst of a violent fight, with none other than The Flash, Green Arrow, Supergirl, and… Superman?!

This moment seems like a key point in the “Elseworlds” crossover – one in which the heroes of the Arrowverse have to confront their collective worst nightmare: a Superman whose power is used for evil instead of good.

Hoechlin’s black suit Superman has been a big point of mystery and speculation in this unfolding scenario for “Elseworlds”. Why Black Suit Superman exists (what happened to turn him?) and where he comes from (another bad apple from Earth-X?) remains to be seen. This sequence pictured above is sure to spark the usual DC Superhero debates, such as whether or not Flash should be able to move faster than Superman reacts, and whether or not Oliver Queen has developed some Kryptonian deterrents for his Green Arrow arsenal, after first meeting Supergirl (and her evil counterpart) during the Earth-X crossover. It would be very unlike Oliver to have met a major powerhouse fighting for the wrong side, and not develop a way to kill that person.

The “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.