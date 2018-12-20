‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Changes Instagram Profile Picture to “Elseworlds” Photo

The Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover is just a matter of days away, and Arrow star Stephen Amell is celebrating in a very particular way.

Amell recently updated his Instagram profile picture to an official still from the event, in which he is sporting his Barry Allen/The Flash costume.

There is a bit of irony to Amell’s icon being of him wearing the Flash suit, considering how uncomfortable the suit apparently made him.

“When I’m on Arrow and when I get new leather pants, we call it new pants day,” Amell explained during a recent convention appearance. “For two days I can’t breathe with these pants on. So, when I put the flash suit on for the first time, it was like that except for my entire body. In between takes, if it looks like I’m uncomfortable it’s because I am.”

As fans learned a month or so ago, “Elseworlds” will see Amell’s Oliver Queen and Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen/The Flash switching identities, after reality is manipulated by Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies). This will resort in the two Arrowvere heroes having to suit up as each other, which will go down in some very interesting ways.

“You’re not going to see me playing Oliver Queen’s mannerisms, or Stephen playing Barry’s mannerisms. It’s more being aware that for some reason we’ve switched lives and destinies. It’s more the fun of the situational comedy that we keep finding ourselves in, and less us having a complete role reversal,” Gustin explained in a recent interview. “We get to see Stephen do some of the more goofy speed stuff I have to do on a regular basis, and I get some actual combat as Green Arrow. So, we just see different colors for each of us.”

“Having superpowers is crazy! Wearing the Flash suit is crazy!” Amell added. “The idea is that in order to be the best version of Barry Allen, which I have to be because we face a threat, there are elements of his personality I have to embrace, and there are elements of my personality that he has to embrace.”

Along the way, fans can expect a cavalcade of other DC characters to cross paths with Barry and Oliver, including Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

“My initial reaction in reading the scripts this year was that it would be a hoot to film.” Benoist explained. “The comedy just lives in this. Even just seeing them in each other’s suits is funny; they’re literally putting themselves in each other’s shoes! …[Kara] inevitably becomes kind of a middleman because ultimately there’s conflict between the two and they start butting heads.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with The Flash on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s Supergirl.