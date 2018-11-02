Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover Reveals First Look at Wayne Enterprises and Gotham City

The upcoming Arrowverse crossover event “Elseworlds” is going to introduce fans to some new characters (Ruby Rose’s Batwoman), as well as new versions of characters we already thought we new (Black Suit Superman). With Batwoman joining the franchise, fans will also finally get a look at what Gotham City looks like in the Arrowverse – starting with these new set photos we have to share!

Check out the Arrowverse version of Gotham City (aka Chicago), along with our first look at what will be the iconic Wayne Enterprises building:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Arrowverse producer Marc Guggenheim reveals, these exterior shots in Chicago will double for the Gotham City setting, instead of locales in Vancouver, the typical staging ground for much of the core Arrowverse sets and action sequences. It seems as though we could get a fun little Easter egg reference to Chris Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, if that is indeed the same building Nolan used for Wayne Enterprises, while filming his Gotham City exteriors in Chicago.

Needless to say, DC fans are excited to the Arrowverse expand in this way. So far, the crossover has racked up a big stack of hype-worthy events it will throwing at fans. That includes the debuts of both Batwoman and Lois Lane; characters like The Flash and Green Arrow switching identities; a black suit Superman who may be the biggest threat of all; and other fun cameos like ‘90s TV Flash, cosmic watchdog The Monitor, Arkham Asylum, and more. Maybe that’s just one small par tof the reason why Arrow star Stephen Amell is calling this the best crossover event the Arrowverse has done:

“The crossover is f*cking bananas. It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.

Crisis on Earth-X, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” he said. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.