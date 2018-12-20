Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover Premiere Lifts Ratings for The CW

The CW moved back to Sunday night programming this year and the results have been alright so far. The duo of Supergirl and Charmed have provided the network with average ratings on Sunday nights to this point, but the holding pattern changed this week during the first night of the Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover.

Sunday’s episode of The Flash, which acted as the first of the three-part “Elseworlds” event, saw a total of 1.8 million viewers tune in live, earning a 0.6 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. While not quite as good as the first night of last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” (which had 2.7 million viewers earning a 0.9 rating on a Monday night), this episode provided The CW with a much-needed Sunday night lift.

The Flash was followed by the fall finale of Charmed, which saw 963,000 live viewers earn a 0.3 demo rating.

In addition to the ratings boost, the first night of “Elseworlds” gave fans the debut of the franchise’s newest villain, The Monitor. Played by LaMonica Garrett, The Monitor is changing the fabric of space and time across multiple different worlds. He’s also got a look and story that is VERY accurate to the original version of the character from DC Comics.

“I think the writers and producers did a great job of setting The Monitor’s backstory without having to go back billions of years to him fighting the Anti-Monitor on the moons of Oa,” Garrett told ComicBook.com. “Before Crisis on Infinite Earths, The Monitor was a weapons dealer to shady people, so it wasn’t like he was always this altruistic superhero with — not good intentions, but you know, just doing everything on the up-and-up. He has his purpose, and the way he goes about it might not be how you would want him to, but the ends justify the means with him. So how they introduce him with Dr. Deegan and giving him this book, I think it’s true to what he was before Crisis on Infinite Earths. We’ll see how the rest plays out, but he does what’s necessary, and he has the ability to see an infinite number of different universes, and different earths, and different galaxies, so his ways aren’t our ways. What we might think is wrong, that’s, for him, that’s just the necessary means to an end, and that’s how he goes about it.”

