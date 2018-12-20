Arrowverse Fans React to “Elseworlds” Revealing The Flash’s Secret Toilets

The spartan design of the “pipeline” — where Team Flash holds its villains in order to nullify their metahuman powers while keeping them prisoner — has raised some fan eyebrows over the years.

One question has come up time and time again in snarky social media posts, and that question has little to do with heroism and more to do with…well…

…where do these people go to the bathroom?!

In the early part of tonight’s episode, Oliver Queen and Barry Allen cannot convince Team Flash to accept that they are who they say they are. The pair find themselves handcuffed together and imprisoned in the pipeline, where Oliver jokes that even in his worst times in supermax prison, every inmate at least had a toilet.

Barry reaches past Oliver and opens a panel in the wall, revealing a small, portable toilet that springs out and can be closed back up. It is an elegant design solution and a wink and a nod to years of smartass fans who wondered aloud about the supervillain potties online.

…So, of course, those fans had responses when the question was finally answered.

Here are some of our favorite comments…

FAQ

…So in this case, is the F in “FAQ” still “frequently,” or is it something about flushing?

So much good stuff

Really enjoyed the start to #Elseworlds tonight. Barry getting payback, toilet drop, Smallville music, Amazo, so much good stuff. Ready for Gotham tomorrow night. — Darius Purse (@DragonPunchDP) December 10, 2018

This user puts finding out about the STAR Labs toilets right up there with Batwoman and Amazo.

We’re guessing anybody who has ever spent time in the pipeline would agree.

All he had to do…

He just open that wall for him to use the toilet.. #Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/dDSF90HTgh — Stephanie (@brown_eyed_1007) December 10, 2018

…We hope they at least explained it to other prisoners.

Appreciation

Can we just appreciate the fact that they finally answered the question of if the pipeline had toilets #TheFlash #Elseworlds — Jacob (@Jacob_Minger) December 10, 2018

It was really bugging the crap out of Jacob.

Siding with Oliver

“And no matter how bad they got, there was always a toilet!” ? #Elseworlds — Abby (@ADaydreamAway47) December 10, 2018

Never even thought about it

I never even thought about those cells not having toilets ? #Elseworlds — Tay (@Hey_itsTa) December 10, 2018

We’re guessing the writers and set designers didn’t, either, until fans got involved.

Weird thing to be happy about

Yay, they finally showed the toilet…weird thing to be happy about but there we have it #Elseworlds #TheFlash — Kas (@LetsTalkDCTV) December 10, 2018

Winning the crossover wars

#Elseworlds wins 2018 Crossover Wars for finally answering the toilet question #TheFlash — Joe (@JoeJPena) December 10, 2018

…And they won without taking a single potshot.

#Elseworlds at least everyone can shut up about the toilets or lack thereof in the cells — Kris (@storybreh) December 10, 2018

Kris really had no chill about this at all.

Thank you for explaining the toilet! – M #elseworlds — LezWatch.TV @ WCUS ? ?️‍? (@lezwatchtv) December 10, 2018

…but it all came out okay in the end.