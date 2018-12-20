DC

Arrowverse Fans React to “Elseworlds” Revealing The Flash’s Secret Toilets

The spartan design of the ‘pipeline’ — where Team Flash holds its villains in order to nullify […]

By

The spartan design of the “pipeline” — where Team Flash holds its villains in order to nullify their metahuman powers while keeping them prisoner — has raised some fan eyebrows over the years.

One question has come up time and time again in snarky social media posts, and that question has little to do with heroism and more to do with…well…

Videos by ComicBook.com

…where do these people go to the bathroom?!

In the early part of tonight’s episode, Oliver Queen and Barry Allen cannot convince Team Flash to accept that they are who they say they are. The pair find themselves handcuffed together and imprisoned in the pipeline, where Oliver jokes that even in his worst times in supermax prison, every inmate at least had a toilet.

Barry reaches past Oliver and opens a panel in the wall, revealing a small, portable toilet that springs out and can be closed back up. It is an elegant design solution and a wink and a nod to years of smartass fans who wondered aloud about the supervillain potties online.

…So, of course, those fans had responses when the question was finally answered.

Here are some of our favorite comments…

FAQ

…So in this case, is the F in “FAQ” still “frequently,” or is it something about flushing?

So much good stuff

This user puts finding out about the STAR Labs toilets right up there with Batwoman and Amazo.

We’re guessing anybody who has ever spent time in the pipeline would agree.

All he had to do…

…We hope they at least explained it to other prisoners.

Appreciation

It was really bugging the crap out of Jacob.

Siding with Oliver

Never even thought about it

We’re guessing the writers and set designers didn’t, either, until fans got involved.

Weird thing to be happy about

Winning the crossover wars

…And they won without taking a single potshot.

Slide 9

Kris really had no chill about this at all.

Slide 10

…but it all came out okay in the end.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts