The Arrowverse Says Goodbye to Arrow in New Video

For The CW‘s Arrow the end is not near, it’s here. On Tuesday the long-running DC TV series will close the book on Oliver Queen’s story with the hero having not only saved Star City but the Multiverse as well with his final sacrifice being the one that let reality be reborn. Ahead of the final goodbye for the beloved series, though, the Arrowverse is taking a moment to pay its respects to the series that started it all in a new video from The CW.

In the new “End of An Era” video, various stars of the Arrowverse take a moment from the filming of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to reflect on Arrow‘s run as they briefly talk about the series as well as what the end of Arrow means. You can check it out below.

“It marks the sort of end of a chapter in the Arrowverse,” Arrow star Stephen Amell says.

Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz described the way things end – particularly in terms of Oliver’s fate in “Crisis” – as fitting.

“I mean it’s very fitting,” Lotz said. “It’s a great exit.”

The impact of Arrow and its ending on superhero television is something that hasn’t been lost on other Arrowverse stars, either. Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and The Flash star Grant Gustin recently spoke with TV Guide about how Arrow‘s end will take some time to get used to, especially with Amell no longer being part of it.

“Stephen started all of this,” Benoist said. “And the legacy he’s leaving is pretty incredible. You know, we almost have our own Justice League on television, and the universe is massive and he was always at the helm. So it’ll be different without him and an adjustment without him there and without all the Arrow people there.”

“Stephen’s always been so great to me, personally, and to just the world as a whole,” Gustin added. “He’s definitely been the leader of the Arrowverse, and I don’t want to have to take up that place. They’ll be missed.”

Of course, as Arrow ends it doesn’t mean the story is over entirely. Last week, the series aired a backdoor pilot for a spinoff series, Green Arrow and The Canaries, that would further the story in Star City 2040 and, of course, the rest of the Arrowverse lives on, meaning some familiar faces could still pop up from time to time.

“That’s a terrific question, and there’s always a chance.” Arrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim said previously. “Especially since this has now become this huge universe. We have all these different places we can go, different ways we can tell stories. And the thing I always – and I’ve been saying this for a few years now, because it’s been a universe for a few years now – whenever an actor leaves the show, I always say ‘It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.’ Because we have all these different avenues available to us, between time travel and parallel universes and animated — you name it, we’ve got all these different avenues, which is a nice thing to be able to explore.”

A one-hour retrospective on Arrow called Hitting the Bullseye airs Tuesday January 28th at 8PM ET. The finale begins right after at 9PM on The CW.