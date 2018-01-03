Arrowverse Characters Drawn In Classic Justice League Cover Style

If you love seeing the characters of the Arrowverse get the full DC Comics treatment, then today’s artwork post is for you! It comes by way of famous comic book artist Kevin Maguire, who depicts the Arrowverse characters in the style of his iconic Justice League covers:

Another commission I finished this week. pic.twitter.com/XmnfzT318b — Kevin Maguire (@maguirekevin) January 1, 2018



Maguire did the artwork as a commission piece for one soon-to-be-lucky fan. It’s just one of many inspired pieces that give the Arrowverse a DC Comics makeover – as you can see in this immediate response to Maguire’s post:

That is awesome, great work, I had a commission similair to that made up as well this past year #DCTVJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/FJqWpvhIpP — Scott Kolonko (@KingofAlsakan) January 2, 2018



If you like what you ee above, then you’ll love some of the other work we’ve seen in the last year, such as these pictures of the Arrowverse characters drawn in the style of the Justice League animated series!

Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow will return on the week of January 15th, 2018, along with the premiere of Black Lightning. Legends of Tomorrow will return about a month later, on February 16th, 2018.