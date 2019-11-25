Every Earth We Know About Before “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is nearly upon us. After years of hinting that a red sky crisis was coming and that The Flash would vanish in it, we’re just weeks away from that catastrophic event becoming reality. That means that the vast world of the Arrowverse and it’s countless alternative Earths are all in danger from the coming antimatter threat. Those alternative Earths are places that fans of the Arrowerse have had multiple tastes of and introductions to over the years, building a rich world of different characters and adventures across The CW network’s DCTV shows.

Each year, we find out a bit more about the Arrowverse’s Multiverse. Sometimes that’s new information about existing worlds, while other times it’s the introduction of new worlds altogether. Now, with “Crisis” approaching, we’re finding out about more worlds that exist — worlds that are in imminent danger from the coming “Crisis”. We’ve also found out about world’s that have been destroyed as the threat makes its way to Earth-1, leading up to a last-ditch effort to save the Multiverse — or what’s left of it.

With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” coming up in two weeks, we thought it might be a good idea to compile all we know about the Multiverse as it stands right now before the five-part crossover event arrives. Now, before we jump in, here are our “ground rules” for how we’ve organized things. As has been the case previously, we will not be including worlds from the DC Extended Universe, Powerless’ Earth-P, the stand alone worlds from Gotham, Lucifer, iZombie, and Black Lightning, Titans, Doom Patrol, and Swamp Thing and this year we’re making the distinction that we will also not be including Earths established in supplementary material for the Arrowverse. That means Earths noted in the The Chronicles of Cisco and various promotional shorts will be omitted. We will also be notating new Earths as just that and offering any updates to previously known worlds as we go along. We are also lumping several new Earths under one slide in our list simply because we don’t know anything about them. While much of the information in our map will change once “Crisis” happens, for now this is our snapshot of the Multiverse, a last look before worlds live and worlds die and nothing is ever the same.

Earth-1

The default Earth for The CW, Earth-1 is the home of The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. This Earth, which is roughly analogous to our real world, is also the home of CW Seed’s Vixen and, thanks to in-continuity appearances of John Constantine on both Arrow in previous seasons and Legends this season, may also contain the now-defunct Constantine. It appears to be the home earth of Kate Kane/Batwoman, who was introduced in last fall’s “Elseworlds”.

DESTROYED: Earth-2

Earth-2 was the best-known alternative world for fans of The Flash as it’s where Harry Wells hails from. It’s also the first Multiverse world that Team Flash has travelled to while trying to deal with the evil Zoom in Season Two. Jesse Quick is now the speedster hero of Earth-2, a situation that led Harry to return to Earth-1. It also was the home of Laurel Lance/Black Siren, who decided to return home last season on Arrow after having something of a redemption on Earth-1. It was destroyed by a wave of antimatter in Arrow’s Season 8 premiere, the first Earth we’ve seen destroyed ahead of Crisis.

Earth-3

Home of Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp), there aren’t really a whole lot of updates on this world. Jesse Quick briefly went to Earth-3 to fill in for Jay while he took Wally’s place in the Speed Force prison, though we can assume Jay is back protecting his reality after he returned from the Speed Force to help Barry defeat Savitar, though Jay has mentioned that it was time for him to go into semi-retirement and train a new Flash on Earth-3 to take over for him. That semi-retirement is something we saw this season on The Flash when Barry paid Jay a visit and found out a whole lot more about the fate of the Multiverse in the process.

New Earths: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11

Identified on Jay Garrick’s map of the Multiverse, these are new Earths that have not previously been mentioned or explored on The Flash and, currently, we have very little information about them in terms of the Arrowverse. What’s interesting is that Jay’s map included an Earth-10 and an Earth-X as, according to the official DC Universe Map of the Multiverse, they’re the same world.

Earth-12

During The Flash’s fourth season, fans were introduced to a handful of new Earths by way of The Council of Wells. In an attempt to figure out who DeVoe is, Cisco and Harry reached out to various versions of Harrison Wells across the multiverse to create their own think tank in the episode “When Harry Met Harry….” Hailing from Earth-12, Harrison Wolfgang Wells was one of the Wells’ to be recruited. Harrison Wolfgang Wells is incredibly smart with four PhDs, and he has even written a book, but had a little bit of difficulty initially working together with the rest of the Council due to his extreme apathy. In Season 5, though, Harrison Wolfgang Wells claimed to be unable to help Team Flash deal with Cicada and instead suggested they reach out to the best detective in the multiverse: Harrison Sherloque Wells.

Earth-13

Consider this the Lord of The Rings or Harry Potter corner of the multiverse. The existence of Earth-13 was revealed when Wells the Grey, a wizard-like version of Harrison Wells, showed up for the Council of Wells but was quickly disconnected by Harry. Not much is known about Earth-13 except for it might be home to magic, considering Wells the Grey reminds us a lot of Gandalf the Grey. We have to wonder, though: are metahumans magic there?

Sadly, we have no new updates on this Earth.

New Earth:14

Another new Earth noted on Jay’s map, we have no information about Earth-14.

Earth-15

Earth-15 is a dead Earth. It’s not clear how Earth-15 became a dead Earth, but it has come in handy. In Season 4, Cisco vibed all of Neil Borman/Fallout’s nuclear radition to Earth-15. Since then, Earth-15 has been mentioned a few times as an option to send threats from Earth-1, namely a nuclear bomb Team Flash had to stop in Central City and, in Season 5, a virus made from the metahuman cure.

New Earth: 16

Another of the mysterious new Earths Jay has noted on his Multiverse Map.

Earth-17

Earth-17 was mentioned during The Flash‘s third season when Harry sent out a cryptogram into the Multiverse that Harrison Wells of Earth-17 cracked. Based on the appearance of Harrison Wells-17, the world has a steampunk theme, and everyone speaks very formally and has a deeply pronounced English accent.

New Earth: 18

Mentioned on Jay’s map, this Earth is noted to be the home of great tequila. In comics, Earth-18 is something of a Wild West Earth and is home of the Justice Riders.

Earth-19

Earth-19 is the home of two notable characters from The Flash. Cisco’s ex-girlfriend Gypsy (Jessica Comacho) is a Collector hailing from Earth-19 and the late H.R. Wells was from that world too. Earth-19 was nearly destroyed by invading hostile forces from an unknown Earth, and, after managing to survive, Earth-19 outlawed inter-dimensional travel for their Earth in an attempt to prevent such a disaster from ever happening again. Now that we’ve seen how vicious Earth-X is, we can’t help but wonder if it was Earth-X that tried to destroy Earth-19.

New Earth: 21

Yep, Earth-21 is another previously unknown Earth on Jay’s map that we have no real information about.

Earth-22

You can consider this one the Mad Max: Fury Road Earth. Home to Wells 2.0, a cyborg version of Harrison Wells that joined the Council of Wells, Earth-22 is an apocalyptic world with such harsh living conditions that humans have become one with machines in order to survive. Cannibalism is a survival technique on this Earth, and, according to Wells 2.0, those Earth-22 inhabitants who live under the rule of Krug the Face Crusher are not allowed to apologize. Weird information about this Earth? Wells 2.0 apparently ate Earth-22’s version of Cisco.

New Earth: 23

Another one of the Earths identified on Jay’s map and new to our list.

Earth-24

Introduced thanks to the Council of Wells, Sonny Wells hails from Earth-24, a world VHS technology is still a big deal. It explains Sonny’s motto: Be kind. Rewind. It seems like a cool Earth, we just don’t know much more about it.

Earth-25

Introduced due to the Council of Wells, we know very little about Earth-25. What we do know is that H.P. Wells hails from there. This is another Earth we wouldn’t mind learning more about in future seasons or as part of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

New Earths: 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 37

There were a lot of new Earth’s on Jay’s map and while most of them we have no information about, Jay made notes about others. Of this batch, Jay noted that Earth-30 is a vegan only earth. In comics, Earth-30 is the home of Red Son Superman.

Earth-38

Home of Supergirl, this Earth has had superheroes for at least a decade and aliens openly live in this world — even if not everyone is happy they are there. That anti-alien sentiment saw Supergirl ultimately deal with Lex Luthor in Season 4. As in previous seasons, Supergirl has hopped from Earth-38 to Earth-1 to help out as needed, meaning that Earth-38 remains one of the Earths closest to the primary Earth, at least in terms of interaction.

Oh, and it’s been officially confirmed that Earth-38 has their own version of Batman.

New Earth: 43

Yet another new Earth identified on Jay’s map.

Earth-47

Home to another of the members of the Council of Wells, H. Lothario Wells, not much is known about Earth-47. The only notable information we have about this corner of the Multiverse is that H. Lothario Wells is the least serious version of Wells we’ve seen thus far. He has a Hugh Hefner-type appearance, though how much of that is just the character’s personality or his world’s culture remains to be seen.

Earth-48

An Earth mentioned but not seen, Earth-48 is apparently the home of the unidentified hunter-killer mentioned by Gypsy’s father, Breacher (Danny Trejo). Breacher reveals that he fought and killed a hunter-killer from this earth, taking his blade after doing so. In comics, the hunter-killers are known as Forerunner, genetically engineered humanoid creatures created as personal warriors by the Monitors.

Earth-51

Earth-51 is among the Earths we know very little about. The world was mentioned in The Flash’s fifth season episode “Gone Rogue” as the homeworld of Thaddeus Brown, someone who trained Sherloque Wells in the art of escape.

New Earth: 52

Another new Earth identified on Jay’s map.

DESTROYED: Earth-73

Seen only on the monitor in the most recent “Crisis on Infinite Earths” teaser, Earth-73 is a new Earth to our list, but not one we learn much about. It’s destroyed by antimatter before we find out much about this world.

New Earths: 75, 87

Two more Earths identified by Jay Garrick on his map of the Multiverse.

DESTROYED: Earth-90

Earth-90 first appeared during the “Elseworlds” crossover as a world ravaged by Mar Novu/The Monitor. The notable thing about his Earth (other than its demise and the great Easter Eggs featured in the stinger scene that kicked off “Elseworlds”) is that is more or less officially brings CBS’ 1990 The Flash television series into the Arrowverse. Why is that cool? John Wesley Shipp, who played Barry’s father, Henry Allen, and Jay Garrick on The Flash starred as Barry Allen in the show’s one-season run.

While we didn’t see this Earth destroyed on screen in “Elseworlds”, we assume it was also wiped out by antimatter.

Earth-221

Earth-221 is the home of Sherloque Wells and while we don’t know too much about Earth-221, it appears to be very similar to Earth-1. Some key differences is that there are no Zambonis on that Earth and that winter lasts eight months of the year. The world also doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving, or at least that’s what’s been implied. Sherloque also sent the love of his life, Earth-1’s Renee Adler, to Earth-221 in order to keep her safe from Cicada.

New Earths: 260, 494, 827, 898

Another group of new Earths on Jay’s map, the high numbers assigned to these worlds suggest that there really are “infinite” Earths.

Earth-X

Earth-X is so horrible that, according to Harry Wells, it doesn’t even have a designation on the map of the Multiverse. It’s so horrific that no one would ever willingly travel there, and as we see in “Crisis on Earth-X”, there’s a very good reason for that. Earth-X’s history follows along with Earth-1’s right up until World War II. At that point the paths diverged with the Nazis winning World War II and nuking major world cities. The Nazi control spread, prompting the surrender of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the complete destruction of the Soviet Union. With the help and prompting of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash, Earth-X’s leader, Oliver Queen/Dark Arrow, and Overgirl invaded Earth-1 to not only conquer it, but also steal Supergirl’s heart as Overgirl needed a heart transplant.

While the Earth-1 heroes and Supergirl were able to defeat Dark Arrow and Overgirl and other Earth-X enforcers, the current state of Earth-X is unclear — though one thing is for certain: there are heroes on Earth-X. It’s the home of the Freedom Fighters who are presumably still fighting the good fight.

Various unidentified and unknown Earths

In addition to the enumerated and named Earths, Jay’s map notes that there are unknown Earths in the Multiverse that he’s identified bu has no real information on whatsoever. There are also Earths that we’ve seen people from them or had mentions of, such as the homes of Hells Wells, Francophone Harrison Wells, Nash Wells, the world that actually nearly destroyed Earth-19, a volcanic Earth, and a vampire Earth.