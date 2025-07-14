DC Has a New Power Couple, and They’re Absolutely Adorable

Love is in the air in the DC Universe, but the two lovebirds may take fans by surprise. It’s always fun to see relationships develop between your favorite superheroes, because it’s always filled with drama and action. Seeing love bloom in its infancy is a special feeling that’s hard to replicate. Of course, a simple thing like time travel can throw a monkey wrench into the best love story, and that’s what is happening in Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman. One of our three Trinitys finds herself smitten during her corgi rescue mission, and even though it doesn’t have a happy ending, they do make for an adorable couple. WARNING: Spoilers for Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #2 below.

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #2 is by Tom King, Belen Ortega, Alejandro Sanchez, and Clayton Cowles. Our teenage Trinity finds herself in Gotham City trying to retrieve Damian Wayne, who has been turned into a Robin-Corgi. Just as she catches up to the little doggy, she’s met by Robin the Boy Wonder, who in this timeline is Jason Todd. Out of all the Robins for Trinity to run into, Jason makes for the most interesting choice. He’s easily the least popular of the Robins, and there’s the little matter of Joker killing him. But something strange happens as Jason Todd and Trinity spend the night hunting for Robin-Corgi — they start to fall for each other.

Lizzie and Jason Sitting in a Batcave! K-I-S-S-I-N-G-CAVE!

image credit: dc

The young love between Trinity and Jason Todd begins just like most teenage love affairs: good-natured ribbing. Seeing Jason perched atop a parked car in his classic Robin costume sends Trinity into a fit of laughter. She points out the obvious regarding the outfit — the “pixie shoes” and what Trinity calls “Wonder Boy panties.” It’s all the things fans have joked about the original Robin costume, but Trinity is bringing them to the surface, much to Jason’s chagrin.

What makes Trinity and Jason’s love story so adorable is how everyone around Trinity, specifically her older and younger selves, can see that she has a crush on him, but she doesn’t want to admit it. Trinity is recounting her team-up with Jason to her younger and older selves, and the older version tries to convince her that getting romantically involved with someone who’s about to die may not be the best move. Young Trinity, aka Wonder Robin, even gets in on the fun by coming up with a remix to the “K-I-S-S-I-N-G” melody.

Trinity and Jason flirt as they compliment each other on their street-swinging technique, and Jason takes things to the next level by bringing Trinity to the Batcave. Some witty repartee brings the heroes face to face, but they quickly pivot back to the mission at hand. There’s even a cute bit where they ride together on a motorcycle, with Older Trinity appalled over the dangers of bike riding. Before they find Robin-Corgi in the clutches of Killer Croc, Trinity tries to warn Robin about his impending death at the hands of Joker. Ever the confident Robin, Jason says that would never happen to him because he knows how Gotham’s criminals operate, even though Killer Croc sneaks up behind him.

Trinity super-kicks Croc and Jason saves Robin-Corgi. Before Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #2 ends, we do get to see Trinity kiss Jason on the cheek before she returns to the future. What will be funny is if Damian recalls the kiss once he’s changed back to normal. Hopefully, we’ll see more of Trinity and Jason Todd together in the future, even if it’s them in the present day. Jason could use a happy ending.