The Arrowverse’s Heroes Get Ready in New Extended “Suit Up” Trailer

The CW’s Arrowverse shows return next week, but if you just can’t wait to see your favorite heroes, this new video might must make things a little easier.

The network has released the full trailer version of it’s previous “Suit Up” promo. This extended version features heroes from Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow in a superhero locker room getting suited up. Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) soon joins them, delayed a bit due to needing to travel from another Earth — and, it seems, getting back to Earth in general — while Barry Allen/The Flash leisurely strolls up completely unprepared. Not only does he need a shave, as pointed out by Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) but he’s more focused on his Big Belly Burger food. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clever trailer also features a bit of a nod to one of the funniest moments of the Arrowverse’s four-part crossover “Crisis on Earth-X.” In the crossover, Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) is a little perturbed at being the slowest hero when compared to Supergirl and The Flash, having to ride his motorcycle to save the day. In the “Suit Up” trailer, he’s still trailing behind his speedier heroic colleagues. Barry, despite being there last, can get ready in literally a flash, prompting Oliver to ask if he’s the only one who has to put his costume on “one leg at a time.” It’s something Supergirl, who quickly got dressed right behind him, confirms. After all, she does wear a skirt.

The trailer also has some fun moments with other heroes such as Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes) and Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) and while not all the Arrowverse heroes are featured, some of those missing are alluded to. Each of the lockers have names assigning them to the heroes, including quick nods to Leonard Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) and John Diggle/Spartan (David Ramsey). The Spartan reference is particularly interesting, considering that Diggle had, briefly, taken up the Green Arrow mantle on Arrow this season, and is expected to return to the hood — once the injuries he suffered on Lian Yu have been dealt with.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the trailer, however, is near the very end. With all the Arrowverse heroes having cleared out, lightning starts crackling around one locker and a voice is heard. “Everybody’s got time for a suit up, but nobody’s got time to wait for the new guy to charge,” he says before we see Black Lightning (Cress Williams) revealed. While the show is presently part of the Arrowverse, the DC Comics-inspired series will make its debut on Tuesday nights after The Flash when the shows come back from winter hiatus. Whether or not Black Lightning’s presence is a hint that the hero could, eventually, make his way into the network’s shared heroic universe remains to be seen.

Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow will return on the week of January 15th, 2018, along with the premiere of Black Lightning. Legends of Tomorrow will return about a month later, on February 16th, 2018.