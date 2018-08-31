Extended Arrowverse DC Superheroes Trailer Released by the CW

DC Comics, Warner Bros. and The CW want you to know that “Super Season” will be beginning again this fall, which is made abundantly clear in the new “Superheores Fight Back” trailer that you can watch above!

This extended trailer for The CW’s 2018 Arrowverse shows (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning) builds upon the recent “Suit Up” trailer the dropped online, and fnally gave fans a look at Grant Gustin’s new Flash costume. Watch it above, and let’s discuss below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The extended trailer has an awesome montage of the Arrowverse heroes either in training or in full superhero pose, with teases of the various battles that they’ll be fighting this year. Even Felicity looks like she’ll have to thrown down, as we see her take a pot of hot pasta sauce to some unknown assailant during a fight sequence in her kitchen!

Unfortunately, we don’t get any teases of the upcoming Batwoman crossover, which will be the big 2018 event bringing Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl together, to introduce Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane / Batwoman to the Arrowverse, as well as finally letting the Arrowverse heroes meet Superman himself (Tyler Hoechlin).

Other highlights of the trailer include Stephen Amell showing off his new Arrow prison physique for season 7 and a truly epic airplane sequence for Supergirl while Black Lightning and Thunder gear up for the next phase of the battle for the streets of Freeland. If nothing else, the trailer makes it look like this year’s collection of Arrowverse directors are making the various shows in the franchise look more cinematic than ever, as the imagery collected here is pretty awesome.

What did you think of the trailer? Are you excited for the upcoming season of the Arrowverse? Let us know in the comments!

The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9th, at 8 p.m. ET. Black Lightning will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9th, at 9 p.m. ET. Supergirl will debut on Sunday, Oct. 14th, at 8 p.m. ET. Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, Oct. 15th, at 8 p.m. ET. Legends of Tomorrow will debut on Monday, Oct. 22nd, at 9 p.m. ET.