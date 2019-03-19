New Fanart Adds ‘The Flash’ to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

In the lull between major film releases, fans start getting antsy as the wait for the next movie, which often results in plenty of memes and fan art. One dynamite piece of fan art gives fans the most ambitious crossover in the history of superhero entertainment, Avengers: Infinity War be damned. Thanks to fan art maestro BossLogic, fans now know what Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) from The CW’s The Flash could look like in one of the Avengers’ new Quantum Realm suits.

Frequent viewers of The Flash will recognize Gustin’s Allen as someone who frequently messes with the timeline, for better or for worse, which appears to be the inspiration for this crossover piece. While the Avengers are going up against a seemingly unbeatable bad guy, The Flash has a formidable foe of his own in the metahuman-hunting Cicada as The Flash Season Five begins to wind down.

During a con appearance last year, Gustin revealed that if he could choose one Marvel hero to play, it’d be Spider-Man. The actor admitted he loves both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield in the role — combine that with the fact that The Flash will be on The CW for at least one more season, fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up when it comes to seeing Gustin as the web-slinging superhero.

As of now, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pretty uncertain as Spider-Man: Far From Home remains the only movie confirmed in a post-Avengers: Endgame world. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, however, previously told ComicBook.com would plan on rolling out announcements once their two remaining movies are released.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man [Far From Home] until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook.com at a press event for Captain Marvel. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame is set for release April 26th. The Flash airs Tuesday nights beginning at 8/7 p.m. Central on The CW.

