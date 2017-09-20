Bart Sears Shares New ‘Batman Returns’ Illustration Featuring Robin

Bart Sears, a fixture of the comics industry in the late ’80s and early ’90s, was apparently at one point working on a Batman Returns project — early enough that he recently shared a piece of art that included the silhouette of Robin, the Boy Wonder.

Sears has shared some images from the Batman Returns project — which is not the comics adaptation, which was ultimately drawn by Steve Erwin and Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez — in the past, and this time tweeted a “Throwback Thursday” post last week that referenced it without context.

The images are actually “trace plates,” a children’s art activity that would provide simple images for kids to combine and trace to create their own pictures. You can see an example here.

“Remember that Batman Returns project?” he asked his followers. “This was before they told me the Boy Wonder wasn’t in the movie.”

You can see the tweet (and the art) below.

It is not new information that Robin was at one point a part of the film — so was Harvey Dent, continuing the thread that introduced him in 1989’s Batman. Ultimately the pair were removed, although they would both appear in 1995’s Batman Forever.

It is difficult to guess whether the Burton Batman continuity remained intact as the movies progressed: while Michael Gough continued to play Alfred, for instance, Harvey Dent changed races between 1989 when he was a newly-elected District Attorney and 1995 when he was Two-Face.