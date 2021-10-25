Batgirl: Brendan Fraser Trends as Fans Celebrate His DC Villain Casting

While topics of conversation on the Internet change on a regular basis, there are some constants — including the fact that people love Brendan Fraser. The actor, who previously starred in cult classics such as The Mummy and George of the Jungle, has experienced a career renaissance in recent years, thanks to projects such as Doom Patrol and Killers of the Flower Moon. On Monday, yet another project got added to Fraser’s renaissance — Batgirl, the upcoming DC movie expected to make its debut exclusively on HBO Max. Fraser has been cast in the main villain role in the project, with reports indicating that he will be playing the pyromaniac Gotham City villain Firefly.

Initially created by Frances Herron and Dick Sprang in 1952’s Detective Comics #184, Firefly is also known as Garfield Lynns, and is a pyromaniac supervillain and a recurring villain of the Bat family. Both Firefly and Killer Moth play major roles in the Batgirl: Year One comic miniseries, which redefined Barbara Gordon’s origin in the early 2000s. Firefly previously appeared in live-action on the first season of Arrow, where he was portrayed by Andrew Dunbar. A female incarnation of the character, Bridgit Pike, also appeared on Fox’s Gotham.

Fraser will star alongside Leslie Grace (In the Heights) as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, with J.K. Simmons (Justice League) expected to return as Commissioner James Gordon, and Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys For Life) cast in a currently-unknown role.

Honestly, the Internet rarely needs a reason to celebrate Fraser, as the actor has become a trending topic on social media for an array of positive reasons over the years. But word of Fraser’s casting in Batgirl has particularly set the Internet ablaze — and here are just a few of those reactions.

Leslie Grace

He Deserves It

https://twitter.com/doooritochip/status/1452727827812466700?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Perfection

Going back to reading this comic knowing Bats fought Brendan Fraser >>>> pic.twitter.com/n66EPwssQQ — Rich 👾 |AIChE⚗️ (@regidank) October 25, 2021

Winning

"brendan fraser cast in-" pic.twitter.com/kP5xVCZaDz — dylan o'brien give me a chance (or $20) (@fakedannydevito) October 25, 2021

King

https://twitter.com/FGGrayson/status/1452745299529662464?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Watch Out, Black Adam

Brendan Fraser as Firefly in Batgirl??



The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change for REALLpic.twitter.com/28eZOfeY1v — Z ⚡ (@SnapzEnt) October 25, 2021

Screaming

BRENDAN FRASER IN THE BATGIRL FILM?!?! I'm gonna scream 😍😍😍 — Ruth🧋 (@ruthisouthere) October 25, 2021

OMG

BRENDAN FRASER IS DCEU FIREFLY!!!! FOR BATGIRL !!!! OMG pic.twitter.com/iqrgZcMWtB — AJ | 🏳️‍🌈 | Halloween Era (@AjepArts) October 25, 2021

GOAT

NOBODY is doing it like Brendan Fraser pic.twitter.com/v59lEgppAC — Ollie🏹 (@TheQuiver_) October 25, 2021

Doom Patrol