ComicBook Nation: Batgirl Cancelled and Big DC Universe Changes, Prey Review
The CB Nation crew discusses the Batgirl movie being cancelled and breakdown the crazy changes happening at DC and Warner Bros, as well as Disney+ switching up schedules for its next Marvel's She-Hulk and Star Wars: Andor shows. They also review the new Predator movie Prey, Amazon's Paper Girls, and Netflix's Sandman adaptation, while doing a recap of WWE's SummerSlam!
Here's ComicBook Nation host Matt Augilar's breakdown of what happened to DC's Batgirl movie – and what the future may hold for the DC Films Universe:
There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:
- SUBSCRIBE to our Official YouTube Page
- Watch Us On Paramount+
- Listen via the media player embedded below.
- Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
- Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio
Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!
After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:
Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!