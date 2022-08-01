Andor: Disney+ Delays Star Wars Series Debut

Star Wars fans will have to wait an extra few weeks to see the franchise's latest Disney+ series, Andor. After previously announcing that Andor would debut with a two-episode premiere on the streaming service on August 31st, Disney+ today revealed (along with a new trailer) that it will instead release Andor's first three episodes on September 21st. New episodes of the 12-part first season will then debut weekly on Wednesdays. Andor spins out of the first Star Wars standalone movie, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which revealed how the Rebel Alliance came to possess the Death Star schematics, allowing them to destroy the weapon in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Andor focuses on Cassian Andor, with Diego Luna reprising his Rogue One role. The series spans multiple eras of Cassian's lifetime, from his first steps into the rebellion against the Galactic Empire to his time as a spy among the Imperial rank and file. Speaking to ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, Luna said that the person Andor is in this series will emphasize how far he came by the time Rogue One takes place.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna said at the event. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy is Andor's creator and showrunner. Luna leads the cast as Andor and is joined by Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. Kathleen Kennedy, Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Luna, and Michelle Rejwan are executive producers.