Batgirl Cancelled With 50th Issue Special

✖

A staple of DC's Rebirth publishing line, the Batgirl comic series is set to officially conclude later this year. DC Comics confirmed the announcement in their October 2020 solicitations, revealing that Batgirl #50 will be the final issue in the series. Writer Cecil Castellucci confirmed the news on Twitter, revealing that this ending has been planned. She wrote: "It's been announced that 50 is the series finale of Batgirl. Wanted to say that end has been in the works for a long time! It was planned because there were other things upcoming that didn't happen. Fiercely proud of bringing Babs to here! Meanwhile 47 out next wk!"

The over-sized issue will be released on October 27 and is priced at $5.99, featuring art by Emanuela Lupacchino, Marguerite Sauvage and Aneke. The issue's main cover will be by Joshua Middleton with a variant cover by Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson. You can see the main cover below along with full solicitation.

This marks the second major series that has been confirmed to be ending by DC Comics as Harley Quinn will also conclude with issue #75 later this year. It's unclear if both of these comics will reboot with new creative teams right after ending, but the DC Fandome digital event is set to kick off in August and could come with new comic announcements. DC describes FanDome as having "new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics" and "an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series."

(Photo: DC Comics)

BATGIRL #50

written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI

art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE and ANEKE

cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

ON SALE 10/27/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC | FINAL ISSUE

Series finale! All good things must come to an end, as we wrap up this run of Batgirl with one final oversized celebratory issue! In the aftermath of “The Joker War,” Gotham is left in pieces that need to be picked up by Barbara and Alejo’s team—but is Gotham a city worth saving anymore, and how much longer does our girl have it in her to keeping fighting for it as Batgirl? Then, if Barbara is to ever give her relationship with Jason a chance, she knows she has to face him and finally make amends with the act that crippled him.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.