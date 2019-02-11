Batgirl Concept Designs for ‘Batman & Robin’ Movie Surface Online

Batman and Robin is known for many things, including how it introduced Batgirl to the big screen. Some new concept art now gives us a glimpse at what Batgirl could’ve looked like in the film.

Alicia Silverstone played the role of Barbara Wilson in the film and ended up sporting a costume much in line with George Clooney’s Batman from that film. Some new concept designs from Miles Teves and Tim Burgard recently surfaced though and show off a few other designs for the suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first suit features a yellow (almost orange) Bat symbol on the chest as well as a milder yellow behind the bat symbol on the belt. The Thigh-high boots and long gloves are intact here, but they feature some more aggressive styling elements, which were streamlined for the movie costume, especially with the boots.

Batgirl concept designs by Miles Teves and Tim Burgard (image 3) for BATMAN AND ROBIN (1997). pic.twitter.com/KxUJ6zJs17 — Tales from Weirdland (@WeirdlandTales) February 8, 2019

The second costume design is pretty accurate to what we ended up getting in the movie, going for the one color suit without the yellow symbol. The one big difference here is the inclusion of the full cowl, which Silverstone didn’t end up having in the film. Instead, she wore a domino mask so her hair could flow out and more of her face could be seen.

The third image is only seen from behind, and is a meshing between the previous two, though this one doesn’t feature any extra elements on the boots aside from one pointed piece on the back of them.

The fourth image though is where things get really different. The suit itself is separated into several layers, as the Bat symbol portion is distinct but also meshes into the cape. There’s an almost jacket quality to the top portion, while the pants look more like spandex or leggings and the boots and gauntlets feature more metal pieces. The cowl is also Catwoman-esque (save for those Bat ears), and the overall color scheme features a bit more blue. It’s one of the more interesting designs to be sure.

You can check out all the concept designs above.

“Batgirl concept designs by Miles Teves and Tim Burgard (image 3) for BATMAN AND ROBIN (1997).”

Silverstone would be up for reprising the role it seems, though some adjustments would need to be made.

“I was just like, didn’t want to be in the suit,” Silverstone told ET. It was so uncomfortable. Maybe we can make the boobs a little smaller, they were massive…maybe tone down the nipples.”

So, which of the costumes do you like best? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!